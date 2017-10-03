|Max Read / New York Magazine:
|Washington Post:
|Elliot Schrage / Facebook:
|Kurt Wagner / Recode:
|David Shepardson / Reuters:
|New York Times:
|Dean Takahashi / VentureBeat:
|Rochelle Toplensky / Financial Times:
|Droid Life:
|Salvador Rodriguez / Reuters:
|Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
|Fitz Tepper / TechCrunch:
|Dean Takahashi / VentureBeat:
|Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge:
|Johana Bhuiyan / Recode:
|Kate Conger / Gizmodo:
|Amir Efrati / The Information:
|Chris Davies / SlashGear:
|Charlie Warzel / BuzzFeed:
|Cale Guthrie Weissman / Fast Company:
|Jon Brodkin / Ars Technica:
|Ron Miller / TechCrunch:
|Stephanie Condon / ZDNet:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 1:45 PM ET, October 3, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Juli Clover / MacRumors:
|Thuy Ong / The Verge:
|Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:
|Lucy Handley / CNBC:
|David Meyer / ZDNet:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Katie Roof / TechCrunch:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Eric Newcomer / Bloomberg:
|Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge:
|Evan Blass / VentureBeat:
|Saritha Rai / Bloomberg:
|Tom Warren / The Verge: