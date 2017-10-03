|Max Read / New York Magazine:
|Elliot Schrage / Facebook:
|Washington Post:
|New York Times:
|Rochelle Toplensky / Financial Times:
|Cale Guthrie Weissman / Fast Company:
|Charlie Warzel / BuzzFeed:
|Fitz Tepper / TechCrunch:
|Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
|Johana Bhuiyan / Recode:
|Kate Conger / Gizmodo:
|Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:
|Dean Takahashi / VentureBeat:
|Chris Davies / SlashGear:
|Salvador Rodriguez / Reuters:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Amir Efrati / The Information:
|Evan Blass / VentureBeat:
|Jon Brodkin / Ars Technica:
|Ron Miller / TechCrunch:
|Stephanie Condon / ZDNet:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 12:10 PM ET, October 3, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Thuy Ong / The Verge:
|Lucy Handley / CNBC:
|David Meyer / ZDNet:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Katie Roof / TechCrunch:
|David Shepardson / Reuters:
|Eric Newcomer / Bloomberg:
|Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge:
|Saritha Rai / Bloomberg:
|Tom Warren / The Verge:
|Lauren Goode / The Verge: