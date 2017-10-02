Open Links In New Tab
October 2, 2017, 11:40 PM
Cale Guthrie Weissman / Fast Company:
Facebook's Safety Check page for Las Vegas shooting promoted sites giving misinformation like Alt-Right News and End Times Headlines; Google highlighted 4Chan  —  In the wake of the deadly shooting in Las Vegas last night that left more than 50 dead and hundreds injured …
Elliot Schrage / Facebook:
About 10M people saw Russian ads on Facebook, 44% of ads were seen before Nov. 8, 50% of ads were for $3 or less; for 99% of the ads, less than $1,000 was spent  —  What was in the ads you shared with Congress?  How many people saw them?  —  Most of the ads appear to focus on divisive social …
New York Times:
Sources: Russian efforts included FB pages named Secured Borders, LGBT United, Defend the 2nd, alongside formerly reported fake Blacktivist and Muslim accounts  —  SAN FRANCISCO — The Russians who posed as Americans on Facebook last year tried on quite an array of disguises.
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Facebook to hire 1000 more ad reviewers and make all the ads each organization buys visible to users, not just the targeted ones, to fight election interference  —  Facebook today handed over to congressional investigators 3,000 ads that were bought by a Russian company to influence U.S. politics.
Evan Blass / VentureBeat:
Alleged renders of Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL leak, showing dual front facing speakers, redesigned launcher with a Google search bar above navigation buttons  —  EXCLUSIVE:  —  Unlike Apple, Google tends to hold just a single major hardware launch per year — and just like last year's event, this one will also be held on October 4.
Tom Warren / The Verge:
Microsoft discontinues Groove Music Pass service, effective December 31, partners with Spotify, which it will recommend to Windows users instead  —  Microsoft rebranded Xbox Music to Groove Music two years ago, in a bid to make its music streaming service more relevant to consumers.
Chris Davies / SlashGear:
Ring debuts Protect, a $199 home security system that includes base station, keypad, contact sensor, motion detector, and range extender, launching late October  —  It's clearly the season for home security systems, with Ring launching Ring Protect with the promise of 24/7 monitoring and easy installation.
Johana Bhuiyan / Recode:
Uber's Otto due diligence report has been made public as part of Uber v. Waymo lawsuit today  —  Alphabet had been fighting to get ahold of this document for months over the course of its litigation against Uber.  —  A report that Alphabet wants to use in its lawsuit against Uber was made public today.
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Facebook brings data-saving Messenger Lite beyond developing markets to the Google Play Store in US, Canada, UK, and Ireland, has no plans for iOS version  —  Facebook's data-conserving version of Messenger is no longer just for developing nations with slow networks.
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Snapchat to launch AR art platform in partnership with pop artist Jeff Koons on Tuesday that allows art objects to be pinned to specific locations  —  Snapchat plans to launch a new augmented reality art platform featuring pop artist Jeff Koons and others.  It will allow art to be pinned …
Lucy Handley / CNBC:
Bumble, a women-first dating app with 21M users, launches Bumble Bizz mode for professional networking in US, Canada, UK, France, and Germany  —  Would you use the same app to find a new job as well as a potential life partner?  Bumble, the mobile dating app that has more than 21 million users around …
Jon Brodkin / Ars Technica:
US Senate confirms Ajit Pai for another term at FCC in 52-41 vote  —  Democrats objected to Pai's re-nomination, but Republicans had his back.  —  The US Senate today gave Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai another term on the FCC.  —  Pai would have had to leave the FCC …

Microsoft:
Moving general purpose quantum computing closer to reality  —  Microsoft is working toward a robust quantum hardware and software ecosystem.
eero:
Which state has the fastest internet speed?  —  Here's a list of WiFi speeds across the country.  Where does your state rank?
Zoho:
Leverage the power of visuals to captivate your audience.  —  “A picture is worth a thousand words.”  The science behind this phrase is sound, but what can you do with this information as a presenter?
Vantiv:
Learn how to improve shopper conversion via Pay with Google  —  Join Vantiv and Google to learn about the emerging shifts in online shopping and the need for online merchants to offer an effortless checkout experience.
Worldpay:
Get connected with us  —  We're co-hosting a webinar on the rise of invisible payments in the connected world.  Read more and register here.
October 2, 2017

This is a Techmeme archive page.

Sydney Smith / iMediaEthics:
CBS and other news outlets update erroneous Tom Petty obits stemming from what an LAPD spokesperson says was a miscommunication between an officer and CBS Radio

Abby Ohlheiser / Washington Post:
4chan thread wrongly identifying a person as Las Vegas shooter was promoted as “top story” in Google search results for his name

Pew Research Center:
Study of 3K stories covering Trump in his first 100 days in 24 outlets: 17% of coverage focused on his political skills, 14% immigration

Sahil Patel / Digiday:
Some publishers say Facebook mid-roll video ads lead to little income; one described making just $500 on 20M views, including non-monetized views
Lauren Goode / The Verge:
Roku debuts $50 Streaming Stick with CPU update and voice control remote, $70 Streaming Stick Plus with HDR and 4K, and rolls out OS 8 with OTA programming
Matt Brian / Engadget:
Sony is updating the PlayStation VR headset with integrated headphones and HDR passthrough support, will sell at the same price, availability TBD
