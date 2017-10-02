|Zeynep Tufekci / New York Times:
|Dylan Byers / CNNMoney:
|Tony Romm / Recode:
|Mark Bergen / Bloomberg:
|Josh Gerstein / Politico:
|Arielle Pardes / Wired:
|Horace Dediu / Asymco:
|SiliconANGLE:
|Karen DeYoung / Washington Post:
|Bloomberg:
|Florin T. / PhoneArena:
|James Somers / MIT Technology Review:
|Bloomberg:
|Bloomberg:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 5:35 AM ET, October 2, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|James Titcomb / Telegraph:
|James Somers / The Atlantic:
|Bloomberg:
|Alex Heath / Business Insider:
|Kara Swisher / Recode: