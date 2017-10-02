|Cale Guthrie Weissman / Fast Company:
|Elliot Schrage / Facebook:
|New York Times:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Dylan Byers / CNNMoney:
|Evan Blass / VentureBeat:
|Chris Davies / SlashGear:
|Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge:
|Tom Warren / The Verge:
|Ron Miller / TechCrunch:
|Stephanie Condon / ZDNet:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Ash Bennington / CoinDesk:
|Lauren Goode / The Verge:
|Mark Bergen / Bloomberg:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|David Shepardson / Reuters:
|Mallory Locklear / Engadget:
|Jon Brodkin / Ars Technica:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 9:05 PM ET, October 2, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Kate Conger / Gizmodo:
|Katie Roof / TechCrunch:
|Eric Newcomer / Bloomberg:
|Sahil Patel / Digiday:
|Romain Dillet / TechCrunch:
|Costas Pitas / Reuters:
|Alana Semuels / The Atlantic:
|Matt Brian / Engadget:
|Arielle Pardes / Wired:
|Bloomberg:
|Karen DeYoung / Washington Post: