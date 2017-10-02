Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
October 2, 2017, 5:35 PM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Evan Blass / VentureBeat:
Alleged renders of Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL leak, showing dual front facing speakers, redesigned launcher with a Google search bar above navigation buttons  —  EXCLUSIVE:  —  Unlike Apple, Google tends to hold just a single major hardware launch per year — and just like last year's event, this one will also be held on October 4.
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Facebook to hire 1000 more ad reviewers and make all the ads each organization buys visible to users, not just the targeted ones, to fight election interference  —  Facebook today handed over to congressional investigators 3,000 ads that were bought by a Russian company to influence U.S. politics.
Dylan Byers / CNNMoney:
Facebook says it will disclose the contents of 3,000+ Russian-linked US political ads to Congress on Monday, has no plans to publicly release
Cale Guthrie Weissman / Fast Company:
Facebook's Safety Check page for Las Vegas shooting promoted sites giving misinformation like Alt-Right News and End Times Headlines; Google highlighted 4Chan  —  In the wake of the deadly shooting in Las Vegas last night that left more than 50 dead and hundreds injured …
Tom Warren / The Verge:
Microsoft discontinues Groove Music Pass service, effective December 31, partners with Spotify, which it will recommend to Windows users instead  —  Microsoft rebranded Xbox Music to Groove Music two years ago, in a bid to make its music streaming service more relevant to consumers.
Mark Bergen / Bloomberg:
Google ends controversial “first click free” policy, won't demote paywalled news sites in search results, and will offer new tools to help sell subscriptions  —  Search engine drops controversial ‘first-click free’ program  —  Company won't demote paywalled news sites in search results
Lauren Goode / The Verge:
Roku debuts $50 Streaming Stick with CPU update and voice control remote, $70 Streaming Stick Plus with HDR and 4K, and rolls out OS 8 with OTA programming  —  More TV streaming boxes  —  Roku just announced updates to five of its TV streaming products, as well as a new operating system …
Stephanie Condon / ZDNet:
Oracle is now embedding AI capabilities across a wide range of its cloud applications  —  After introducing “adaptive intelligence” to its Customer Experience Cloud earlier this year, Oracle is demonstrating at OpenWorld how it's expanding its AI reach across applications.
SiliconANGLE:
Oracle unveils 18c, a ML-driven self-patching and self-tuning database, coming December for data warehousing and June for online transaction processing
Romain Dillet / TechCrunch:
Apple open sourced the kernel of iOS and macOS for ARM processors  —  Apple has always shared the kernel of macOS after each major release.  This kernel also runs on iOS devices as both macOS and iOS are built on the same foundation.  This year, Apple also shared the most recent version of the kernel on GitHub.

Sponsor Posts

Microsoft:
Moving general purpose quantum computing closer to reality  —  Microsoft is working toward a robust quantum hardware and software ecosystem.
eero:
Which state has the fastest internet speed?  —  Here's a list of WiFi speeds across the country.  Where does your state rank?
Zoho:
Leverage the power of visuals to captivate your audience.  —  “A picture is worth a thousand words.”  The science behind this phrase is sound, but what can you do with this information as a presenter?
Vantiv:
Learn how to improve shopper conversion via Pay with Google  —  Join Vantiv and Google to learn about the emerging shifts in online shopping and the need for online merchants to offer an effortless checkout experience.
Worldpay:
Get connected with us  —  We're co-hosting a webinar on the rise of invisible payments in the connected world.  Read more and register here.
Sponsor Techmeme
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 5:35 PM ET, October 2, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Abby Ohlheiser / Washington Post:
Google had at top of search results a 4chan thread and related links wrongly identifying man as Las Vegas shooter, as some alt-right factions spread the misinfo

Pew Research Center:
Study of 3K stories in 24 outlets: 17% of coverage focused on Trump's political skill, 14% immigration; orgs with right-leaning audiences cited fewer sources

Graydon Carter / Vanity Fair:
Vanity Fair Editor Graydon Carter recalls his memories of working with S.I. Newhouse, Jr.: how he ran Condé Nast, his impact on Carter's career, and more

More News

Matt Brian / Engadget:
Sony is updating the PlayStation VR headset with integrated headphones and HDR passthrough support, will sell at the same price, availability TBD

Earlier Picks

Florin T. / PhoneArena:
Renders leak of Huawei Mate 10 Pro with f/1.6 Leica-branded cameras
Karen DeYoung / Washington Post:
Sources: under the President's directive, US Cyber Command performed DDoS attacks against hackers in North Korea's military spy agency
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor