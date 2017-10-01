Open Links In New Tab
October 1, 2017, 9:45 AM
Eric Newcomer / Bloomberg:
Travis Kalanick appoints Ursula Burns, John Thain to Uber board in clout-bolstering move; Uber says decision “came as a complete surprise to Uber and its board”  —  Kalanick asserts right to pick directors as questions swirl  —  Unclear if Uber's new CEO Khosrowshahi supports board choices
Kara Swisher / Recode:
Here's the proposal to change Uber's governance, which is aimed at limiting Travis Kalanick's power  —  The changes, listed.  —  Former CEO Travis Kalanick's decision on Friday to appoint two new directors to the board of the car-hailing company did not come out of nowhere, although it was a surprise to the board and its new CEO.
Nikhilesh De / CoinDesk:
SEC, in apparent first, charges two companies behind recent ICOs, Diamond Reserve Club World and REcoin, and their founder Maksim Zaslavskiy, with fraud  —  The SEC has brought what appears to be its first charges against a company utilizing the initial coin offering (ICO) fundraising model.
Zeynep Tufekci / New York Times:
Mark Zuckerberg's “both sides” argument is a flimsy defense of Facebook's failure to limit the spread of systematic misinformation during 2016 election  —  Responding to President Trump's tweet this week that “Facebook was always anti-Trump,” Mark Zuckerberg, the chief executive of Facebook …

From Mediagazer

Jonathan Kandell / New York Times:
S.I. Newhouse Jr., Publishing Icon Who Ran Condé Nast, Dies at 89

Dhrumil Mehta / FiveThirtyEight:
Compared to other US natural disasters in the past few weeks, Hurricane Maria has had less coverage online and on TV

Tim Wu / Knight First Amendment Institute:
The First Amendment fails to protect speech from new tactics like information flooding and online harassment, especially when government aligns with trolls

More News

Dennis Green / Business Insider:
A look at Jet.com a year after acquisition by Walmart as the site chases urban millennials and launches its own private-label products brand Uniquely J

Earlier Picks

Romain Dillet / TechCrunch:
Sources: Apple quietly acquired French computer vision startup Regaind earlier this year; the company had raised €400K from Side Capital
Dan Goodin / Ars Technica:
Researchers find alarming number of Macs remain vulnerable to stealthy hacks due to outdated EFI firmware; Windows and Linux PCs are also likely at risk
