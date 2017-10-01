|Zeynep Tufekci / New York Times:
|Kara Swisher / Recode:
|Eric Newcomer / Bloomberg:
|Alex Webb / Bloomberg:
|Josh Gerstein / Politico:
|Karen DeYoung / Washington Post:
|Bloomberg:
|Horace Dediu / Asymco:
|James Somers / MIT Technology Review:
|Nikhilesh De / CoinDesk:
|Bloomberg:
|Rob Price / Business Insider:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 6:50 PM ET, October 1, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|James Titcomb / Telegraph:
|James Somers / The Atlantic:
|Bloomberg:
|Alex Heath / Business Insider:
|Charlotte Gao / The Diplomat:
|Bloomberg:
|Tony Romm / Recode:
|Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge:
|Dennis Green / Business Insider: