October 1, 2017, 6:50 PM
Zeynep Tufekci / New York Times:
Mark Zuckerberg's “both sides” argument is a flimsy defense of Facebook's failure to limit the spread of systematic misinformation during 2016 election  —  Responding to President Trump's tweet this week that “Facebook was always anti-Trump,” Mark Zuckerberg, the chief executive of Facebook …
Kara Swisher / Recode:
Here's the proposal to change Uber's governance, which is aimed at limiting Travis Kalanick's power  —  The changes, listed.  —  Former CEO Travis Kalanick's decision on Friday to appoint two new directors to the board of the car-hailing company did not come out of nowhere, although it was a surprise to the board and its new CEO.
Eric Newcomer / Bloomberg:
Travis Kalanick appoints Ursula Burns, John Thain to Uber board in clout-bolstering move; Uber says decision “came as a complete surprise to Uber and its board”  —  Kalanick asserts right to pick directors as questions swirl  —  Unclear if Uber's new CEO Khosrowshahi supports board choices
Alex Webb / Bloomberg:
Apple has quietly built a global network of small research and development labs that doubles as an employee poaching operation  —  Apple has opened offices close to companies with top expertise  —  In recent years, Apple Inc. has quietly put together a global network of small research and development labs …
Horace Dediu / Asymco:
Analysis: Apple has sold about 15M Watch units in last 12 months and about 33M since launch, generating about $12B in sales  —  Apple is now the biggest watchmaker in the world, overtaking Rolex during the last quarter.  This achievement happened less than two and a half years after Apple entered the watch market.
Nikhilesh De / CoinDesk:
SEC, in apparent first, charges two companies behind recent ICOs, Diamond Reserve Club World and REcoin, and their founder Maksim Zaslavskiy, with fraud  —  The SEC has brought what appears to be its first charges against a company utilizing the initial coin offering (ICO) fundraising model.
Rob Price / Business Insider:
Google.org-backed Wayfindr's open standard to help blind people navigate using audio instructions and Bluetooth beacons gets ITU approval  —  LONDON — In 2014, members of a youth forum at the Royal London Society for Blind People wrote a manifesto on the change they wanted in the world to help young blind people like themselves.

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 6:50 PM ET, October 1, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Jonathan Kandell / New York Times:
S.I. Newhouse Jr., Publishing Icon Who Ran Condé Nast, Dies at 89

Margaret Sullivan / Washington Post:
Projects supporting local journalism are increasing, showing that funders, foundations, and news consumers are taking the crisis in local news seriously

Dhrumil Mehta / FiveThirtyEight:
Compared to other US natural disasters in the past few weeks, Hurricane Maria has had less coverage online and on TV

Dennis Green / Business Insider:
A look at Jet.com a year after acquisition by Walmart as the site chases urban millennials and launches its own private-label products brand Uniquely J
