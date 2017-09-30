Open Links In New Tab
Eric Newcomer / Bloomberg:
Travis Kalanick appoints Ursula Burns, John Thain to Uber board in clout-bolstering move; Uber says decision “came as a complete surprise to Uber and its board”  —  Kalanick asserts right to pick directors as questions swirl  —  Unclear if Uber's new CEO Khosrowshahi supports board choices
Kara Swisher / Recode:
Here's the proposal to change Uber's governance, which is aimed at limiting Travis Kalanick's power  —  The changes, listed.  —  Former CEO Travis Kalanick's decision on Friday to appoint two new directors to the board of the car-hailing company did not come out of nowhere, although it was a surprise to the board and its new CEO.
Matthew Allen / SWI swissinfo.ch:
Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority issues guidance on ICOs, is investigating at least 11 suspicious cases
Tony Romm / Recode:
Sources: Facebook is sharing its data with Google as the search giant reviews potential Russian meddling in the 2016 election  —  Google is also set to meet with congressional investigators in the coming weeks.  —  Facebook has shared some details about the Russian-operated profiles …
Lacey Rose / Hollywood Reporter:
A look at Apple's video content strategy: slow and deliberate approach led by experienced ex-TV execs who pass on most scripts and bid on high profile shows  —  The world's biggest company is officially taking meetings as everyone from Jennifer Aniston to Steven Spielberg salivates over selling the first big show.
Charlotte Gao / The Diplomat:
China's Weibo announces it is hiring 1000 “supervisors” to censor content on the service  —  Weibo asks that each supervisor censor no less than 200 pieces of content per month  —  As Chinese authorities are fiercely cracking down on the internet, China's top social media platform Weibo doing its best to stay in line.
Dennis Green / Business Insider:
A look at Jet.com a year after acquisition by Walmart as the site chases urban millennials and launches its own private-label products brand Uniquely J  —  - Walmart acquired Jet.com roughly one year ago.  — Jet executives say the acquisition has let them chase a more specific customer: the urban millennial.
Product Habits:
A look at Google Glass' failure as a consumer device, rebirth as Glass for Enterprise, and how focusing on modularization can help the product grow and expand  —  Few products in tech have drawn as much ridicule or outright laughter as Google Glass.  But that wasn't always the case.

From Mediagazer

Bill Shea / Crain's Detroit Business:
Founders of The Athletic, a network of ad-free paywalled sports sites with $48/year subscriptions, say they need 10,000-12,000 subs per city to be profitable

Tim Wu / Knight First Amendment Institute:
The First Amendment fails to protect speech from new tactics like information flooding and online harassment, especially when government aligns with trolls

Jacqueline Williams / New York Times:
Australian Parliament expected to pass legislation eliminating separation of print and broadcast companies, critics cite consolidation and political favors

Romain Dillet / TechCrunch:
Sources: Apple quietly acquired French computer vision startup Regaind earlier this year; the company had raised €400K from Side Capital
