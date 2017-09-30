Open Links In New Tab
September 30, 2017, 11:40 AM
Eric Newcomer / Bloomberg:
Travis Kalanick appoints Ursula Burns, John Thain to Uber board in clout-bolstering move; Uber says decision “came as a complete surprise to Uber and its board”  —  Kalanick asserts right to pick directors as questions swirl  —  Unclear if Uber's new CEO Khosrowshahi supports board choices
Matthew Allen / SWI swissinfo.ch:
Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority issues guidance on ICOs, is investigating at least 11 suspicious cases  —  Ten days after shutting down a fake cryptocurrency scam, the Swiss financial regulator said it is investigating the procedures for setting up new companies in the rapidly expanding sector.
Romain Dillet / TechCrunch:
Sources: Apple quietly acquired French computer vision startup Regaind earlier this year; the company had raised €400K from Side Capital  —  TechCrunch has learned that Apple has acquired a small French startup called Regaind, according to multiple sources.
Tony Romm / Recode:
Twitter told Congressional investigators it found ~200 Russia-linked accounts with 22 directly matching the 470 accounts Facebook identified
Dan Goodin / Ars Technica:
Researchers find alarming number of Macs remain vulnerable to stealthy hacks due to outdated EFI firmware; Windows and Linux PCs are also likely at risk  —  At-risk EFI versions likely put Windows and Linux PCs at risk, too.  —  An alarming number of Macs remain vulnerable to known exploits …
Dennis Green / Business Insider:
A look at Jet.com a year after acquisition by Walmart as the site chases urban millennials and launches its own private-label products brand Uniquely J  —  - Walmart acquired Jet.com roughly one year ago.  — Jet executives say the acquisition has let them chase a more specific customer: the urban millennial.
Charlotte Gao / The Diplomat:
China's Weibo announces it is hiring 1000 “supervisors” to censor content on the service  —  Weibo asks that each supervisor censor no less than 200 pieces of content per month  —  As Chinese authorities are fiercely cracking down on the internet, China's top social media platform Weibo doing its best to stay in line.
Product Habits:
A look at Google Glass' failure as a consumer device, rebirth as Glass for Enterprise, and how focusing on modularization can help the product grow and expand  —  Few products in tech have drawn as much ridicule or outright laughter as Google Glass.  But that wasn't always the case.

Dhrumil Mehta / FiveThirtyEight:
Compared to other US natural disasters in the past few weeks, Hurricane Maria has had less coverage online and on TV

Tim Wu / Knight First Amendment Institute:
The First Amendment fails to protect speech from new tactics like information flooding and online harassment, especially when government aligns with trolls

Cyrus Farivar / Ars Technica:
DC firm FactSquared removes 15 hours of audio of Howard Stern interviews with Trump from YouTube, SoundCloud after DMCA notice, keeps transcripts on Factba.se

