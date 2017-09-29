Open Links In New Tab
September 29, 2017, 10:50 AM
Top News

Twitter finds Russia Today purchased $274K in ads and promoted 1,823 tweets in US in 2016, and pledges to work with FEC and Congress on political ad disclosure  —  Earlier this summer we outlined some of our work to combat bots and networks of manipulation on Twitter.
Tony Romm / Recode:
Twitter told Congressional investigators it found ~200 Russia-linked accounts with 22 directly matching the 470 accounts Facebook identified
Craig Timberg / Washington Post:
Oxford University researchers find Twitter bots spread misinfo and propaganda at higher rates in 2016 battleground states in 10-day period around Election Day
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Sources: Google is building a smart screen competitor to Amazon's Echo Show, codenamed “Manhattan”, to launch in late 2017 or early 2018  —  Multiple sources tell TechCrunch that Google is building a tabletop smart screen for video calling and more that will compete with Amazon's Echo Show.
Zoe Tillman / BuzzFeed:
ACLU challenges DoJ warrants for Facebook account information of users involved in anti-Trump protests, arguing the requests are overbroad  —  Three Facebook users are challenging newly disclosed search warrants for their account information, arguing that the warrants are overbroad …
Joe Rossignol / MacRumors:
Apple says iPhone 7 and 8 don't have FM radio chips, after FCC chairman Ajit Pai urges Apple to activate iPhone FM radio chips to help after natural disasters  —  Amidst renewed pressure from the National Association of Broadcasters, FCC chairman Ajit Pai has now issued a statement urging Apple …
Cynthia Kim / Reuters:
South Korea bans raising money through initial coin offerings  —  SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's financial regulator on Friday said it will ban raising money through all forms of virtual currencies, a move that follows similar restrictions in China on initial coin offerings.
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Google brings its Family Link tool, which helps parents manage children's Android device use, out of beta in US  —  Family Link, Google's parental control software for Android devices, is now exiting its beta testing period and is now generally available to anyone in the U.S. without the need for an invitation.
Lucas Matney / TechCrunch:
GoPro announces the Hero6 with 4K video at 60fps, 2.7K at 120fps, and 1080p at 240fps, available today for $499  —  Today, on a massive planetarium screen at San Francisco's Academy of Sciences museum, GoPro CEO Nick Woodman revealed the next generation of the company's venerable Hero action cam series, the Hero6.

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 10:50 AM ET, September 29, 2017.

From Mediagazer

CNNMoney:
Sources: Russian Internet Research Agency linked to one fake Twitter account and one fake Facebook account using “blacktivist” name; FB account had 360K likes

Hadas Gold / CNNMoney:
Reporters face damaged infrastructure, spotty electricity and phone service, and difficulty finding gas, food, and water while covering Puerto Rico

Ricardo Bilton / Nieman Lab:
Chartbeat survey shows Google AMP and Facebook Instant Articles deliver promised faster load times but ad revenue and audience increases remain in question

More News

Katie Roof / TechCrunch:
Roku shares close at $23.50, up 67.86% from IPO price of $14, valuing the firm at ~$2.2B

Earlier Picks

Zack Whittaker / ZDNet:
Apple says it received 30,814 government requests to access 233,052 devices, down 6% YoY, as US national security orders reach 13,250-13,499, up from 2,999 YoY
Recode:
Ikea has acquired TaskRabbit and will run it as an independent subsidiary; TaskRabbit has raised around $50M
