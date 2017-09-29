|Twitter:
|Tony Romm / Recode:
|Tony Romm / Recode:
|Craig Timberg / Washington Post:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Zoe Tillman / BuzzFeed:
|Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:
|Joe Rossignol / MacRumors:
|Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
|Vindu Goel / New York Times:
|Cynthia Kim / Reuters:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Lucas Matney / TechCrunch:
|Sean O'Kane / The Verge:
|Gwyn Topham / The Guardian:
|Akane Otani / Wall Street Journal:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 10:50 AM ET, September 29, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Wall Street Journal:
|Bloomberg:
|Kate Taylor / Business Insider:
|Katie Roof / TechCrunch:
|Adi Robertson / The Verge:
|Chad Bray / New York Times:
|Ilya Khrennikov / Bloomberg:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Zack Whittaker / ZDNet:
|Chris Welch / The Verge:
|Recode:
|Chris O'Brien / VentureBeat: