|Twitter:
|Tony Romm / Recode:
|Craig Timberg / Washington Post:
|Tony Romm / Recode:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Cynthia Kim / Reuters:
|Recode:
|Zoe Tillman / BuzzFeed:
|Joe Rossignol / MacRumors:
|Vindu Goel / New York Times:
|Katie Roof / TechCrunch:
|Gwyn Topham / The Guardian:
|Lucas Matney / TechCrunch:
|Sean O'Kane / The Verge:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Kate Taylor / Business Insider:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 6:56 AM ET, September 29, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Adi Robertson / The Verge:
|Chad Bray / New York Times:
|Ilya Khrennikov / Bloomberg:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Zack Whittaker / ZDNet:
|Chris Welch / The Verge:
|Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
|Hannah Karp / Billboard:
|Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
|Dan Seifert / The Verge:
|Chris O'Brien / VentureBeat: