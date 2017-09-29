Open Links In New Tab
September 29, 2017, 4:55 PM
Dan Goodin / Ars Technica:
Researchers find alarming number of Macs remain vulnerable to stealthy hacks due to outdated EFI firmware; Windows and Linux PCs are also likely at risk  —  At-risk EFI versions likely put Windows and Linux PCs at risk, too.  —  An alarming number of Macs remain vulnerable to known exploits …
Romain Dillet / TechCrunch:
Sources: Apple quietly acquired French computer vision startup Regaind earlier this year; the company had raised €400K from Side Capital  —  TechCrunch has learned that Apple has acquired a small French startup called Regaind, according to multiple sources.
Dennis Green / Business Insider:
A look at Jet.com a year after acquisition by Walmart as the site chases urban millennials and launches its own private-label products brand Uniquely J  —  - Walmart acquired Jet.com roughly one year ago.  — Jet executives say the acquisition has let them chase a more specific customer: the urban millennial.
Reuters:
Japan's Financial Services Agency has approved 11 companies as operators of cryptocurrency exchanges  —  TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Financial Services Agency said on Friday it has approved 11 companies as operators of cryptocurrency exchanges, in a move that sets the country apart from its neighbors …
Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge:
Nintendo announces it will shut down Wii Shop channel on January 30, 2019  —  Nintendo will shut down the Wii Shop channel on January 30th, 2019, marking the end of an era for the service that first came online for Wii consoles in December 2006.  The shutdown will happen gradually …
Zoe Tillman / BuzzFeed:
ACLU challenges DoJ warrants for Facebook account information of users involved in anti-Trump protests, arguing the requests are overbroad  —  Three Facebook users are challenging newly disclosed search warrants for their account information, arguing that the warrants are overbroad …
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Sources: Google is building a smart screen competitor to Amazon's Echo Show, codenamed “Manhattan”, to launch in late 2017 or early 2018  —  Multiple sources tell TechCrunch that Google is building a tabletop smart screen for video calling and more that will compete with Amazon's Echo Show.
Corbin Davenport / Android Police:
Amazon quietly announces Fire OS 6, based on Android Nougat 7.1.2; the OS will premiere on the 4K Fire TV  —  Amazon's fork of Android is known as Fire OS, and it ships on all of the company's tablets and TV devices.  The current version, Fire OS 5, is getting a bit long in the tooth …
The Spain Report:
After court order Google removes Catalan referendum app On Votar 1-Oct from Spanish Play Store  —  Sep 29 2017—NEWS—New order issued because the blanket instruction issued on September 23 only covered websites, not apps.  Google app referendum The Catalan referendum Google app on the Play store.

From Mediagazer

CNNMoney:
Sources: Russian Internet Research Agency linked to one fake Twitter account and one fake Facebook account using “blacktivist” name; FB account had 360K likes

Dhrumil Mehta / FiveThirtyEight:
Compared to other US natural disasters in the past few weeks, Hurricane Maria has had less coverage online and on TV

Cyrus Farivar / Ars Technica:
DC firm FactSquared removes 15 hours of audio of Howard Stern interviews with Trump from YouTube, SoundCloud after DMCA notice, keeps transcripts on Factba.se

Cynthia Kim / Reuters:
South Korea bans raising money through initial coin offerings

Tony Romm / Recode:
Twitter told Congressional investigators it found ~200 Russia-linked accounts with 22 directly matching the 470 accounts Facebook identified
