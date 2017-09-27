|Casey Newton / The Verge:
|Casey Newton / The Verge:
|Matt Weinberger / Business Insider:
|Jon Fingas / Engadget:
|Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
|Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge:
|Brian Heater / TechCrunch:
|Dieter Bohn / The Verge:
|Mike Isaac / New York Times:
|Russell Brandom / The Verge:
|Tony Romm / Recode:
|Garett Sloane / Ad Age:
|Greg Bensinger / Wall Street Journal:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Todd Spangler / Variety:
|Alissa McAloon / Gamasutra:
|Andy Greenberg / Wired:
|Natalie Gagliordi / ZDNet:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 3:20 PM ET, September 27, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Sam Schechner / Wall Street Journal:
|Billy House / Bloomberg:
|Johana Bhuiyan / Recode:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Polina Marinova / Fortune:
|Marguerite Reardon / CNET:
|Dan Primack / Axios:
|Taylor Soper / GeekWire:
|Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
|Bloomberg:
|Becky Peterson / Business Insider:
|Blair Hanley Frank / VentureBeat:
|Anna Edney / Bloomberg:
|Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat: