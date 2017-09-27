|Dieter Bohn / The Verge:
|Garett Sloane / Ad Age:
|Mike Isaac / New York Times:
|Russell Brandom / The Verge:
|Tony Romm / Recode:
|Andy Greenberg / Wired:
|Todd Spangler / Variety:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Craig Silverman / BuzzFeed:
|Natalie Gagliordi / ZDNet:
|Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Johana Bhuiyan / Recode:
|Billy House / Bloomberg:
|Taylor Soper / GeekWire:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 1:40 PM ET, September 27, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Sam Schechner / Wall Street Journal:
|Polina Marinova / Fortune:
|Marguerite Reardon / CNET:
|Dan Primack / Axios:
|Bloomberg:
|Sean Captain / Fast Company:
|Becky Peterson / Business Insider:
|Blair Hanley Frank / VentureBeat:
|Anna Edney / Bloomberg:
|Tim Hardwick / MacRumors:
|Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
|Reuters:
|Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Jon Fingas / Engadget: