Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
September 27, 2017, 12:45 AM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Garett Sloane / Ad Age:
Twitter says it's expanding tweet limit to 280 characters from 140 as part of test for some users  —  Twitter's 140-character limit died today after a long battle with Facebook.  It is survived by brands, publishers and personalities, who will miss its insistence on wit and getting to the point.
Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
Apple confirms iPhone 8 crackling earpiece issue affects some devices and says a fix is coming  —  The company acknowledges ‘a small number of cases’  —  Some iPhone 8 owners are running into an issue with the phone's earpiece: when they make a call, the earpiece makes a disruptive …
Tim Hardwick / MacRumors:
Chinese regulator: iPhone X has 3GB of RAM, and a 2,716mAh battery, compared to iPhone 8's 1,821mAh battery, and its A11 Bionic chip has clock speed of 2.4GHz  —  Previously unconfirmed details about the internal specifications of Apple's iPhone X appear to have been revealed …
Mark Gurman / Bloomberg:
IHS: base 64GB iPhone 8 includes material costs of $247.51, up from $237.94 for 32GB base model iPhone 7, equaling about 35% of sale price, same as last year
Anna Edney / Bloomberg:
Verily, Apple, Fitbit, and Samsung are among nine firms chosen for FDA pilot program for faster approval of digital health tools  —  Agency to pre-certify some health technology companies  —  Tech companies have struggled with some health regulations  —  A federal agency that regulates apples wants …
Blair Hanley Frank / VentureBeat:
Google acquires Bitium to boost its cloud identity management capabilities  —  Google today announced it is acquiring Bitium.  Financial details were not disclosed, but Bitium will be joining the Google Cloud team.  —  Founded in March 2012, Bitium provides identity and access management …
Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
Instagram introduces new safety features, including tool to limit who can comment on posts  —  Instagram is launching a handful of new tools today to combat harassment and help its community members.  —  The first of those is much requested: the ability to limit who can comment on your photos.
Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
Firefox 57 beta, called Firefox Quantum, arrives with major visual overhaul and faster next-generation engine  —  Mozilla today updated the beta version and developer version of its browser to Firefox Quantum.  “Since the version number — 57 — can't really convey the magnitude of the changes we've made …
Aoife White / Bloomberg:
Sources: Google to create a standalone unit for its shopping unit and require it to bid against rivals for ads, to satisfy EU antitrust concerns  —  Google Shopping must rely on own revenues to bid for ad slots  —  EU gave Thursday deadline for Google to comply with order
Zack Whittaker / ZDNet:
Equifax chairman and CEO Richard Smith steps down effective immediately after massive data breach, having spent more than a decade at the company  —  The company's shares were halted pending the news.  —  Equifax chairman and chief executive Richard Smith has stepped down from the embattled …
Taylor Soper / GeekWire:
T-Mobile acquires Iowa Wireless Service, which has 103 stores and around 75K customers; deal expected to close end-of-year or early 2018  —  T-Mobile announced today that it has acquired the remaining interest of iWireless, a mobile operator previously owned by Aureon that serves customers in Iowa …
Sean Captain / Fast Company:
Trivago acquires German machine learning startup Tripl, which makes tools that recommend itineraries and offers based on a user's social media activity  —  The hotel search engine acquired the German machine-learning startup Tripl, which harnesses users' social media activity to make recommendations.
More: tnoozThanks:@woodlandalyssa
Bloomberg:
Behind Google's decision to temporarily ban drug addiction treatment ads on AdWords, which at one time reportedly garnered bids of up to $187 per click  —  In May, scores of people on the front lines of America's opioid crisis packed the National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers conference …

Sponsor Posts

Microsoft:
Celebrating completion of the most advanced subsea cable across the Atlantic  —  Microsoft, Facebook and Telxius create 4,000-mile-long data connection between U.S. and Spain.
eero:
Which state has the fastest internet speed?  —  Here's a list of WiFi speeds across the country.  Where does your state rank?
Zoho:
Introducing Cliq: Business chat software built for work  —  Whether it's a startup or an enterprise company with more than a thousand employees, most businesses today struggle with one thing that directly or indirectly …
Vantiv:
Learn how to improve shopper conversion via Pay with Google  —  Join Vantiv and Google to learn about the emerging shifts in online shopping and the need for online merchants to offer an effortless checkout experience.
Worldpay:
Get connected with us  —  We're co-hosting a webinar on the rise of invisible payments in the connected world.  Read more and register here.
Sponsor Techmeme
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 12:45 AM ET, September 27, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Garett Sloane / Ad Age:
Twitter says it's expanding tweet limit to 280 characters from 140 as part of test for some users

Heidi N. Moore / Columbia Journalism Review:
Mic's disastrous pivot to video could save online journalism by serving as a cautionary tale to other sites wanting to cut writing staff and pursue video

Kristen Hare / Poynter:
Report for America says it is now taking applications for its first three reporting jobs, covering Appalachia and focusing on health care, poverty, and work

More News

Earlier Picks

Mary Jo Foley / ZDNet:
Microsoft says that Office 2019 will ship in the second half of 2018 and will include improved features for businesses that aren't using Office 365
Taylor Soper / GeekWire:
Amazon adds Alexa voice control to Music app, available for iOS and Android in the US, UK, Germany, and Austria
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor