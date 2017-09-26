Open Links In New Tab
September 26, 2017, 3:35 PM
Zack Whittaker / ZDNet:
Equifax chairman and CEO Richard Smith steps down effective immediately after massive data breach, having spent more than a decade at the company  —  The company's shares were halted pending the news.  —  Equifax chairman and chief executive Richard Smith has stepped down from the embattled …
Tim Hardwick / MacRumors:
Chinese regulator: iPhone X has 3GB of RAM, and a 2,716mAh battery, compared to iPhone 8's 1,821mAh battery, and its A11 Bionic chip has clock speed of 2.4GHz  —  Previously unconfirmed details about the internal specifications of Apple's iPhone X appear to have been revealed …
Mark Gurman / Bloomberg:
IHS: base 64GB iPhone 8 includes material costs of $247.51, up from $237.94 for 32GB base model iPhone 7, equaling about 35% of sale price, same as last year  —  Apple margins stay high as company raises price of new models  —  Bigger changes to Apple's business formula seen with iPhone X
Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
Firefox 57 beta, called Firefox Quantum, arrives with major visual overhaul and faster next-generation engine  —  Mozilla today updated the beta version and developer version of its browser to Firefox Quantum.  “Since the version number — 57 — can't really convey the magnitude of the changes we've made …
Anna Edney / Bloomberg:
Verily, Apple, Fitbit, and Samsung are among nine firms chosen for FDA pilot program for faster approval of digital health tools  —  Agency to pre-certify some health technology companies  —  Tech companies have struggled with some health regulations  —  A federal agency that regulates apples wants …
Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
Instagram introduces new safety features, including tool to limit who can comment on posts  —  Instagram is launching a handful of new tools today to combat harassment and help its community members.  —  The first of those is much requested: the ability to limit who can comment on your photos.
Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
Twitter says it will update public policies to include the newsworthiness of tweets that potentially violate rules after Trump threatens North Korea  —  Twitter didn't act to remove President Donald Trump's tweet threatening North Korea in part because it is newsworthy, the company said today.
Seth Stevenson / Wall Street Journal:
Interview with Satya Nadella and Bill Gates on political climate, how AI, quantum computing, and mixed reality will shape the future as Nadella debuts memoir  —  On the occasion of the publication of Nadella's first book, out this fall, Nadella and his predecessor talk shop
Taylor Soper / GeekWire:
Amazon adds Alexa voice control to Music app, available for iOS and Android in the US, UK, Germany, and Austria  —  Amazon is bringing Alexa to its Music app as it tries to challenge Spotify and Apple, leaders in the streaming music industry.  —  The Seattle tech giant announced Tuesday that Alexa …
Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
ProsperWorks raises $53M Series C led by Norwest Venture Partners for its Google-centric CRM tools  —  ProsperWorks, a service that offers a set of Google-centric CRM tools, today announced that it has raised a $53 million Series C round led by Norwest Venture Partners, with participation from GV …
Zack Whittaker / ZDNet:
Ex-NSA hacker and security researcher at Synack reveals macOS zero-day flaw that exposes Keychain contents to exfiltration by apps, demos it in High Sierra
Dmitry Solovyov / Reuters:
Russia tells Facebook to localize Russian citizens' data in compliance with a data storage law effective in 2015, or it will be blocked next year  —  MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will block access to Facebook next year unless the social network complies with a law that requires websites which store …

iFixit:
Apple Watch Series 3 shows little change from Series 2 Watch, with some redesigning to house LTE, and 1.07 watt-hour battery, up from 1.03 in Series 2 Watch

Robert Hof / SiliconANGLE:
Nvidia unveils AI acceleration software, partners with server makers Huawei and Lenovo, and cloud providers Alibaba, Baidu, and Tencent in China push
Saheli Roy Choudhury / CNBC:
China says it has imposed “maximum fines” on Baidu, Tencent, and Weibo for not censoring banned content like porn and violence on their social media platforms
Krebs on Security:
Global accounting firm Deloitte confirms report that it was breached, downplays impact; source: it affected all company email, admin accounts, occurred in 2016
