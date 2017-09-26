Open Links In New Tab
September 26, 2017, 1:45 PM
Zack Whittaker / ZDNet:
Equifax chairman and CEO Richard Smith steps down effective immediately after massive data breach, having spent more than a decade at the company  —  The company's shares were halted pending the news.  —  Equifax chairman and chief executive Richard Smith has stepped down from the embattled …
Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
Twitter says it will update public policies to include the newsworthiness of tweets that potentially violate rules after Trump threatens North Korea  —  Twitter didn't act to remove President Donald Trump's tweet threatening North Korea in part because it is newsworthy, the company said today.
Mark Gurman / Bloomberg:
IHS: base 64GB iPhone 8 includes material costs of $247.51, up from $237.94 for 32GB base model iPhone 7, equaling about 35% of sale price, same as last year  —  Apple margins stay high as company raises price of new models  —  Bigger changes to Apple's business formula seen with iPhone X
Taylor Soper / GeekWire:
Amazon adds Alexa voice control to Music app, available for iOS and Android in the US, UK, Germany, and Austria  —  Amazon is bringing Alexa to its Music app as it tries to challenge Spotify and Apple, leaders in the streaming music industry.  —  The Seattle tech giant announced Tuesday that Alexa …
Zack Whittaker / ZDNet:
Ex-NSA hacker and security researcher at Synack reveals macOS zero-day flaw that exposes Keychain contents to exfiltration by apps, demos it in High Sierra
Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
ProsperWorks raises $53M Series C led by Norwest Venture Partners for its Google-centric CRM tools  —  ProsperWorks, a service that offers a set of Google-centric CRM tools, today announced that it has raised a $53 million Series C round led by Norwest Venture Partners, with participation from GV …
Khari Johnson / VentureBeat:
Kik says it raised $98.8M in ICO sale from over 10,000 people, with $42M coming in the first 24 hours  —  Chat app Kik announced today that it has raised nearly $100 million from more than 10,000 people in its token distribution event.  In fact, $42 million of the $98.8 million was raised …
Peter Bright / Ars Technica:
Microsoft plans to release a quantum computing programming language, with full Visual Studio integration, along with a quantum computing simulator this year
Tony Romm / Recode:
Trump unveils STEM and coding education push, with $200M grant target from Department of Education and support from tech firms

From Mediagazer

Ezra Klein / Vox:
Lauren Williams is named editor-in-chief of Vox and Ezra Klein becomes editor-at-large, as the site announces plans to expand into TV in 2018 and daily podcast

Thuy Ong / The Verge:
Amazon Alexa is now available on Amazon Music app for iOS and Android; WSJ reports Alexa has overtaken mobile as top way Amazon Music customers listen to music

Mike Shields / Business Insider:
Facebook signs multiyear deal with NFL to distribute game highlights, other content; NFL Films will produce content packages for Facebook Watch

iFixit:
Apple Watch Series 3 shows little change from Series 2 Watch, with some redesigning to house LTE, and 1.07 watt-hour battery, up from 1.03 in Series 2 Watch
Robert Hof / SiliconANGLE:
Nvidia unveils AI acceleration software, partners with server makers Huawei and Lenovo, and cloud providers Alibaba, Baidu, and Tencent in China push
Saheli Roy Choudhury / CNBC:
China says it has imposed “maximum fines” on Baidu, Tencent, and Weibo for not censoring banned content like porn and violence on their social media platforms

Krebs on Security:
Global accounting firm Deloitte confirms report that it was breached, downplays impact; source: it affected all company email, admin accounts, occurred in 2016
