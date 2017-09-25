Open Links In New Tab
Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
Microsoft 365 expands with Education version for schools and F1 for firstline workers, alongside new Windows 10 S devices from HP, Lenovo, and Fujitsu  —  At Ignite, its enterprise technology conference in Orlando today, Microsoft launched two new versions of its Microsoft 365 subscription: Education and F1 (for firstline workers).
Washington Post:
Sources: on Nov. 19, 9 days after Zuckerberg downplayed fake news' role in election, Obama appealed to him to take threat of political disinformation seriously  —  Nine days after Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg dismissed as “crazy” the idea that fake news on his company's social network played …
Mark Hachman / PCWorld:
Intel launches 8th-gen Core desktop chips, ranging from 4-core Intel Core i3-8100 at $117 to the highest-end 6-core Core i7-8700K for $359  —  Intel moved further ahead into its 8th-generation Core series with the launch of its mainstream desktop chips on Sunday night, including the 6-core/12-thread Core i7-8700K, aimed at gamers.
Austin Mann:
iPhone 8 Plus camera review: Portrait Lighting, HDR in Portrait Mode, and Slow Sync are major improvements this year  —  khamagani!  —  (many greetings from rajasthan, india)  —  I'm writing to you from a small hotel room in India having just experienced a magical adventure in western India orchestrated by friends at Ker & Downey.
Josh Horwitz / Quartz:
China's coders increasingly use Shadowsocks, an open source proxy tool, to bypass the Great Firewall as government cracks down on VPNs  —  This summer Chinese authorities deepened a crackdown on virtual private networks (VPNs)—tools that help internet users inside the mainland access the open, uncensored web.
Taro Fuse / Reuters:
Toshiba has not yet signed the $18B sale of its chip business to Bain Capital-led group, sources say because Apple has not agreed on some key terms  —  TOKYO (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp (6502.T) told its main banks on Monday it has not signed the $18 billion sale of its semiconductor business because Apple Inc …
Anto Antony / Bloomberg:
Amazon to buy 5% of Shoppers Stop for $27.6M, will create Amazon experience centers in Indian retailer's shops  —  Bezos' empire to buy shares in Mumbai-based Shoppers Stop  —  Shoppers Stop to host Amazon experience centers in stores  —  Amazon.com Inc.'s investment in retailer Shoppers Stop Ltd …

From Mediagazer

Laura Hazard Owen / Nieman Lab:
How newsrooms in New Orleans and Clear Health Costs crowdsourced medical bills to reveal healthcare cost differences and shady billing practices by providers

Brian McCollum / Detroit Free Press:
In what's being described as a first-of-its-kind deal, Eminem's music catalog will go public, with investors and fans able to buy shares in it

New York Times:
How magazine publishers are diversifying from print to invest in events, podcasts, video, and brand partnerships

Earlier Picks

Sam Shead / Business Insider:
UK-based food delivery startup Deliveroo raises $385M led by Fidelity and T Rowe Price, now valued at $2B+
