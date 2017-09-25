Open Links In New Tab
September 25, 2017
Washington Post:
Sources: on Nov. 19, 9 days after Zuckerberg downplayed fake news' role in election, Obama appealed to him to take threat of political disinformation seriously  —  Nine days after Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg dismissed as “crazy” the idea that fake news on his company's social network played …
Bloomberg:
Inside Mark Zuckerberg's political awakening, which led to his current US tour and significant changes in Facebook features, especially Groups  —  Technically speaking, Mark Zuckerberg has been on paternity leave.  In late August his wife, Priscilla Chan, gave birth to their second child, a girl.
Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
Microsoft 365 expands with Education version for schools and F1 for firstline workers, alongside new Windows 10 S devices from HP, Lenovo, and Fujitsu  —  At Ignite, its enterprise technology conference in Orlando today, Microsoft launched two new versions of its Microsoft 365 subscription: Education and F1 (for firstline workers).
Tom Warren / The Verge:
Microsoft Teams is replacing Skype for Business to put more pressure on Slack  —  Microsoft Teams isn't even a year old, but it's about to replace Skype for Business.  At Microsoft's Ignite conference in Orlando, Florida today, the software giant is revealing that it plans to kill off Skype for Business in favor of Microsoft Teams.
Austin Mann:
iPhone 8 Plus camera review: Portrait Lighting, HDR in Portrait Mode, and Slow Sync are major improvements this year  —  khamagani!  —  (many greetings from rajasthan, india)  —  I'm writing to you from a small hotel room in India having just experienced a magical adventure in western India orchestrated by friends at Ker & Downey.
Sam Shead / Business Insider:
UK-based food delivery startup Deliveroo raises $385M led by Fidelity and T Rowe Price, now valued at $2B+  —  Deliveroo has raised $385 million (£285 million) from investors in a huge funding round that values it at over $2 billion (£1.48 billion) and makes it one of the most valuable tech companies in the UK.
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Walmart partners with smart lock maker August to test in-home delivery of packages and groceries in Silicon Valley  —  Walmart announced today it will begin testing a new service that will allow customers with August smart home devices, like the August doorbell and security cameras …
Josh Horwitz / Quartz:
China's coders increasingly use Shadowsocks, an open source proxy tool, to bypass the Great Firewall as government cracks down on VPNs  —  This summer Chinese authorities deepened a crackdown on virtual private networks (VPNs)—tools that help internet users inside the mainland access the open, uncensored web.
Nellie Bowles / New York Times:
Backlash against the push for gender equality in tech grows among some men who see it as “a witch hunt”  —  After revelations of harassment and bias in Silicon Valley, a backlash is growing against the women in tech movement.  “It's a witch hunt,” they say.

Anto Antony / Bloomberg:
Amazon to buy 5% of Shoppers Stop for $27.6M, will create Amazon experience centers in Indian retailer's shops

