Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
September 25, 2017, 9:45 AM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Washington Post:
Sources: on Nov. 19, 9 days after Zuckerberg downplayed fake news' role in election, Obama appealed to him to take threat of political disinformation seriously  —  Nine days after Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg dismissed as “crazy” the idea that fake news on his company's social network played …
Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
Microsoft 365 expands with Education version for schools and F1 for firstline workers, alongside new Windows 10 S devices from HP, Lenovo, and Fujitsu  —  At Ignite, its enterprise technology conference in Orlando today, Microsoft launched two new versions of its Microsoft 365 subscription: Education and F1 (for firstline workers).
Andrew Brust / ZDNet:
SQL Server 2017 runs on Linux, including in Docker containers, adds support for Python, and graph processing for NoSQL-like functionality  —  Integration of Python for data science, graph processing for NoSQL-like functionality, and it runs on Linux as well as Windows.
Austin Mann:
iPhone 8 Plus camera review: Portrait Lighting, HDR in Portrait Mode, and Slow Sync are major improvements this year  —  khamagani!  —  (many greetings from rajasthan, india)  —  I'm writing to you from a small hotel room in India having just experienced a magical adventure in western India orchestrated by friends at Ker & Downey.
Josh Horwitz / Quartz:
China's coders increasingly use Shadowsocks, an open source proxy tool, to bypass the Great Firewall as government cracks down on VPNs  —  This summer Chinese authorities deepened a crackdown on virtual private networks (VPNs)—tools that help internet users inside the mainland access the open, uncensored web.
Sam Shead / Business Insider:
UK-based food delivery startup Deliveroo raises $385M led by Fidelity and T Rowe Price, now valued at $2B+  —  Deliveroo has raised $385 million (£285 million) from investors in a huge funding round that values it at over $2 billion (£1.48 billion) and makes it one of the most valuable tech companies in the UK.
Anto Antony / Bloomberg:
Amazon to buy 5% of Shoppers Stop for $27.6M, will create Amazon experience centers in Indian retailer's shops  —  Bezos' empire to buy shares in Mumbai-based Shoppers Stop  —  Shoppers Stop to host Amazon experience centers in stores  —  Amazon.com Inc.'s investment in retailer Shoppers Stop Ltd …

Sponsor Posts

Microsoft:
Celebrating completion of the most advanced subsea cable across the Atlantic  —  Microsoft, Facebook and Telxius create 4,000-mile-long data connection between U.S. and Spain.
eero:
Which state has the fastest internet speed?  —  Here's a list of WiFi speeds across the country.  Where does your state rank?
Zoho:
Get payroll done faster: Introducing the Zoho People- greytHR integration.  —  Payroll processing is a challenging task to keep in check.  Hours seem to be never ending, with a deluge of information to weather …
Vantiv:
Learn how to improve shopper conversion via Pay with Google  —  Join Vantiv and Google to learn about the emerging shifts in online shopping and the need for online merchants to offer an effortless checkout experience.
Worldpay:
Missed our Virtual Reality webinar ft. VentureBeat?  —  We ran it like a podcast and had a really informative discussion around VR payments.  Listen now, on-demand.
Sponsor Techmeme
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 9:45 AM ET, September 25, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Davis Winborne / Columbia Missourian:
The brutal treatment of journalists by St. Louis police was a direct attack on constitutionally protected work

Gene Maddaus / Variety:
Nielsen sues to block comScore from offering new audience measurement service, alleging it will use Nielsen's data in violation of an agreement between them

Ariel Stulberg / Columbia Journalism Review:
Analysis of 25 top newspapers shows diversity in paywall strategy as owners seek balance between subscriptions and ad revenue; none adopt hard paywall

More News

Earlier Picks

Nellie Bowles / New York Times:
Backlash against the push for gender equality in tech grows among some men who see it as “a witch hunt”
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor