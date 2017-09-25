Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
September 25, 2017, 2:15 PM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
Microsoft 365 expands with Education version for schools and F1 for firstline workers, alongside new Windows 10 S devices from HP, Lenovo, and Fujitsu  —  At Ignite, its enterprise technology conference in Orlando today, Microsoft launched two new versions of its Microsoft 365 subscription: Education and F1 (for firstline workers).
Tom Warren / The Verge:
Microsoft Teams is replacing Skype for Business to put more pressure on Slack  —  Microsoft Teams isn't even a year old, but it's about to replace Skype for Business.  At Microsoft's Ignite conference in Orlando, Florida today, the software giant is revealing that it plans to kill off Skype for Business in favor of Microsoft Teams.
Matthew Panzarino / TechCrunch:
Apple switches from Bing to Google for Siri web search results on iOS, Search inside iOS, and Spotlight on Mac, now consistent with Safari on Mac and iOS  —  Apple is switching the default provider of its web searches from Siri, Search inside iOS (formerly called Spotlight) and Spotlight on the Mac.
Benjamin Mayo / 9to5Mac:
macOS High Sierra now available to download, featuring Apple File System for SSD Macs, Photos updates, smart tracking prevention in Safari, enhanced Siri, more  —  Apple has just released this year's major update to its desktop operating system, macOS High Sierra.
Washington Post:
Sources: on Nov. 19, 9 days after Zuckerberg downplayed fake news' role in election, Obama appealed to him to take threat of political disinformation seriously  —  Nine days after Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg dismissed as “crazy” the idea that fake news on his company's social network played …
Natasha Lomas / TechCrunch:
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi apologizes to Londoners in an open letter, says his intention is to “run our business with humility, integrity, and passion”  —  Uber's new CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has written an open letter apologizing for “mistakes we've made” following the announcement …
Mark Hachman / PCWorld:
Intel debuts 8th-gen Coffee Lake desktop chips, ranging from the $117 i3-8100 with 4-cores at 3.6GHz to the $359 i7-8700K with 6-cores at 3.7GHz w/ 4.7GHz Turbo  —  Intel moved further ahead into its 8th-generation Core series with the launch of its mainstream desktop chips on Sunday night …

Sponsor Posts

Microsoft:
Celebrating completion of the most advanced subsea cable across the Atlantic  —  Microsoft, Facebook and Telxius create 4,000-mile-long data connection between U.S. and Spain.
eero:
Which state has the fastest internet speed?  —  Here's a list of WiFi speeds across the country.  Where does your state rank?
Zoho:
Get payroll done faster: Introducing the Zoho People- greytHR integration.  —  Payroll processing is a challenging task to keep in check.  Hours seem to be never ending, with a deluge of information to weather …
Vantiv:
Learn how to improve shopper conversion via Pay with Google  —  Join Vantiv and Google to learn about the emerging shifts in online shopping and the need for online merchants to offer an effortless checkout experience.
Worldpay:
Missed our Virtual Reality webinar ft. VentureBeat?  —  We ran it like a podcast and had a really informative discussion around VR payments.  Listen now, on-demand.
Sponsor Techmeme
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 2:15 PM ET, September 25, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Shan Wang / Nieman Lab:
Knight Foundation announces $2.5M in funding to support projects at seven organizations, new commission to tackle declining trust in media, with $2M in support

Lorelei Marfil / WWD:
Fashion and street style photographers form an “unofficial union” to protest lack of pay from the commercial use of their pics by brands, influencers, bloggers

Brian McCollum / Detroit Free Press:
In what's being described as a first-of-its-kind deal, Eminem's music catalog will go public, with investors and fans able to buy shares in it

More News

Earlier Picks

Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
SAP to acquire identity management firm Gigya, sources say for $350M
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor