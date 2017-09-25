Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
September 25, 2017, 12:55 PM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
Microsoft 365 expands with Education version for schools and F1 for firstline workers, alongside new Windows 10 S devices from HP, Lenovo, and Fujitsu  —  At Ignite, its enterprise technology conference in Orlando today, Microsoft launched two new versions of its Microsoft 365 subscription: Education and F1 (for firstline workers).
Tom Warren / The Verge:
Microsoft Teams is replacing Skype for Business to put more pressure on Slack  —  Microsoft Teams isn't even a year old, but it's about to replace Skype for Business.  At Microsoft's Ignite conference in Orlando, Florida today, the software giant is revealing that it plans to kill off Skype for Business in favor of Microsoft Teams.
Washington Post:
Sources: on Nov. 19, 9 days after Zuckerberg downplayed fake news' role in election, Obama appealed to him to take threat of political disinformation seriously  —  Nine days after Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg dismissed as “crazy” the idea that fake news on his company's social network played …
Natasha Lomas / TechCrunch:
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi apologizes to Londoners in an open letter, says his intention is to “run our business with humility, integrity, and passion”  —  Uber's new CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has written an open letter apologizing for “mistakes we've made” following the announcement …
Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
Instagram claims it has 800M MAUs, up from 700M in August, and 500M DAUs, says the time spent by users viewing video on Instagram is up over 80% YoY  —  Instagram's still growing at a rapid pace, having added 100 million new monthly active users in just a month since it last reported a new figure.
More: CNBC and The Verge
Dieter Bohn / The Verge:
Google and Levi's $350 Commuter Trucker Jacket with smart sleeve controls goes on sale, compatible with Android and iPhone  —  Project Jacquard is here  —  More than a year after it was announced and two years after we first saw a demonstration of touch-sensitive fabric, the Levi's jacket with a smart sleeve is finally going on sale.
Mark Hachman / PCWorld:
Intel debuts 8th-gen Coffee Lake desktop chips, ranging from the $117 i3-8100 with 4-cores at 3.6GHz to the $359 i7-8700K with 6-cores at 3.7GHz w/ 4.7GHz Turbo  —  Intel moved further ahead into its 8th-generation Core series with the launch of its mainstream desktop chips on Sunday night …
Josh Horwitz / Quartz:
China's coders increasingly use Shadowsocks, an open source proxy tool, to bypass the Great Firewall as government cracks down on VPNs  —  This summer Chinese authorities deepened a crackdown on virtual private networks (VPNs)—tools that help internet users inside the mainland access the open, uncensored web.
Taro Fuse / Reuters:
Toshiba has not yet signed the $18B sale of its chip business to Bain Capital-led group, sources say because Apple has not agreed on some key terms  —  TOKYO (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp (6502.T) told its main banks on Monday it has not signed the $18 billion sale of its semiconductor business because Apple Inc …

Sponsor Posts

Microsoft:
Celebrating completion of the most advanced subsea cable across the Atlantic  —  Microsoft, Facebook and Telxius create 4,000-mile-long data connection between U.S. and Spain.
eero:
Which state has the fastest internet speed?  —  Here's a list of WiFi speeds across the country.  Where does your state rank?
Zoho:
Get payroll done faster: Introducing the Zoho People- greytHR integration.  —  Payroll processing is a challenging task to keep in check.  Hours seem to be never ending, with a deluge of information to weather …
Vantiv:
Learn how to improve shopper conversion via Pay with Google  —  Join Vantiv and Google to learn about the emerging shifts in online shopping and the need for online merchants to offer an effortless checkout experience.
Worldpay:
Missed our Virtual Reality webinar ft. VentureBeat?  —  We ran it like a podcast and had a really informative discussion around VR payments.  Listen now, on-demand.
Sponsor Techmeme
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 12:55 PM ET, September 25, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Laura Hazard Owen / Nieman Lab:
How newsrooms in New Orleans and Clear Health Costs crowdsourced medical bills to reveal healthcare cost differences and shady billing practices by providers

Brian McCollum / Detroit Free Press:
In what's being described as a first-of-its-kind deal, Eminem's music catalog will go public, with investors and fans able to buy shares in it

New York Times:
How magazine publishers are diversifying from print to invest in events, podcasts, video, and brand partnerships

More News

Earlier Picks

Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor