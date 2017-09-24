|Nellie Bowles / New York Times:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Tim Swanson / Great Wall of Numbers:
|Jim Edwards / Business Insider:
|Francesco Guarascio / Reuters:
|Thomas Claburn / The Register:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Cade Metz / New York Times:
|Bloomberg:
|Bloomberg:
|Mike Isaac / New York Times:
|Peter Kafka / Recode:
|Shona Ghosh / Business Insider:
|Nick Statt / The Verge:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 9:05 AM ET, September 24, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Zen Soo / South China Morning Post:
|Adrianne Jeffries / The Outline:
|Washington Post:
|Tim Bradshaw / Financial Times:
|Alex Heath / Business Insider:
|David Cardinal / DxOMark:
|Dylan Byers / CNNMoney: