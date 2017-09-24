|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Nellie Bowles / New York Times:
|Tim Swanson / Great Wall of Numbers:
|Bloomberg:
|Alex Heath / Business Insider:
|Nick Statt / The Verge:
|Shona Ghosh / Business Insider:
|Bloomberg:
|Francesco Guarascio / Reuters:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Tim Bradshaw / Financial Times:
|Zen Soo / South China Morning Post:
|Mike Isaac / New York Times:
|Peter Kafka / Recode:
|Dylan Byers / CNNMoney:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 1:45 AM ET, September 24, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Adrianne Jeffries / The Outline:
|Washington Post:
|TechCrunch:
|Ben Lang / Road to VR:
|Deborah Bach / Microsoft:
|David Cardinal / DxOMark: