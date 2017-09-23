Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
September 23, 2017, 1:35 AM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Shona Ghosh / Business Insider:
London transport authority says Uber not “fit and proper” to hold license, cites “Greyball” software, will not renew on Sept. 30; Uber can operate during appeal  —  Uber has lost its licence to operate in London, the capital's transport regulator has said.
Alex Heath / Business Insider:
Facebook settles with shareholders, abandons the plan to issue non-voting shares  —  Facebook has dropped plans to create a new class of non-voting shares that would have protected CEO Mark Zuckerberg's control of the company even as he sells 99% of his shares.
David Cardinal / DxOMark:
DxOMark gives the iPhone 8 Plus camera a score of 94, the highest ever, 4 points above the Google Pixel and HTC U11; video score of 89 is below Pixel's 91  —  The Apple iPhone 8 Plus has a main camera system truly worthy of a flagship phone.  Similar to the iPhone 7 Plus, it features two cameras …
Reuters:
Sources: T-Mobile, Sprint reach “major breakthrough” in merger talks, could sign deal by end of October; Deutsche Telekom will own majority stake  —  (Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS.O) is close to agreeing tentative terms on a deal to merge with peer Sprint Corp (S.N) …
Tim Swanson / Great Wall of Numbers:
How shady exchange and ICO practices, conflicts of interest in journalism, and other serious issues in cryptocurrencies are largely ignored by the media  —  [Note: I neither own nor have any trading position on any cryptocurrency.  I was not compensated by any party to write this.
Colin Stretch / Facebook:
Facebook says it will hand over information on Russia-linked ads bought during 2016 election campaign to Congressional investigators
Juli Clover / MacRumors:
Apple says 4K iTunes content cannot be downloaded, only streamed, and that the VP9 codec, which is used by 4K YouTube videos, is not supported on Apple TV 4K  —  Apple has updated its iTunes Store on iOS devices and the Apple TV with plenty of 4K movies ahead of the launch of the Apple TV 4K …

Sponsor Posts

Microsoft:
Celebrating completion of the most advanced subsea cable across the Atlantic  —  Microsoft, Facebook and Telxius create 4,000-mile-long data connection between U.S. and Spain.
eero:
Which state has the fastest internet speed?  —  Here's a list of WiFi speeds across the country.  Where does your state rank?
Zoho:
Get payroll done faster: Introducing the Zoho People- greytHR integration.  —  Payroll processing is a challenging task to keep in check.  Hours seem to be never ending, with a deluge of information to weather …
Vantiv:
Learn how to improve shopper conversion via Pay with Google  —  Join Vantiv and Google to learn about the emerging shifts in online shopping and the need for online merchants to offer an effortless checkout experience.
Worldpay:
Missed our Virtual Reality webinar ft. VentureBeat?  —  We ran it like a podcast and had a really informative discussion around VR payments.  Listen now, on-demand.
Sponsor Techmeme
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 1:35 AM ET, September 23, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Ellen Pollock / The New York Times Company:
New York Times names Jim Windolf as media editor beginning September 26

Gary Baum / Hollywood Reporter:
Profile of Your News Wire, an LA-based outlet run by a couple that champions populist stories and has been a target of Snopes

Reuters:
Time Inc is looking to sell assets including Time Inc UK; warns about more-than-anticipated softness in Q3 print and ad revenues, says it received SEC subpoena

More News

Earlier Picks

Brian Womack / Bloomberg:
Sources: Hewlett Packard Enterprise plans to start cutting 5,000 jobs, or about 10% of its staff, by the end of this year
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor