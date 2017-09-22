Open Links In New Tab
September 22, 2017, 11:55 AM
Shona Ghosh / Business Insider:
London transport authority says Uber not “fit and proper” to hold license, cites “Greyball” software, will not renew on Sept. 30; Uber can operate during appeal  —  Uber has lost its licence to operate in London, the capital's transport regulator has said.
Colin Stretch / Facebook:
Facebook says it will hand over information on Russia-linked ads bought during 2016 election campaign to Congressional investigators  —  Two weeks ago, we announced we had found more than 3,000 ads addressing social and political issues that ran in the US between 2015 and 2017 and that appear …
Mark Zuckerberg:
Facebook will make Pages disclose who paid for political ads and let users see all current ads from that advertiser, rolling out over the coming months  —  I just went live a minute ago.  Here's what I said:  —  Today is my first day back in the office after taking parental leave.
Reuters:
Sources: T-Mobile, Sprint reach “major breakthrough” in merger talks, could sign deal by end of October; Deutsche Telekom will own majority stake  —  (Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS.O) is close to agreeing tentative terms on a deal to merge with peer Sprint Corp (S.N) …
Brian Womack / Bloomberg:
Sources: Hewlett Packard Enterprise plans to start cutting 5,000 jobs, or about 10% of its staff, by the end of this year  —  Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. is planning to cut about 10 percent of its staff, or at least 5,000 workers, according to people familiar with the matter …
Juli Clover / MacRumors:
Apple says 4K iTunes content cannot be downloaded, only streamed, and that the VP9 codec, which is used by 4K YouTube videos, is not supported on Apple TV 4K  —  Apple has updated its iTunes Store on iOS devices and the Apple TV with plenty of 4K movies ahead of the launch of the Apple TV 4K …
Maciej Cegłowski / Idle Words:
When Amazon's “frequently bought together” engine grouped potassium nitrate with sulfur and more, reporters misleadingly implied site was aiding bomb makers  —  On September 18, the British Channel 4 ran a news segment with the headline, ‘Potentially deadly bomb ingredients are ‘frequently bought together’ on Amazon.’
Cate Cadell / Reuters:
Chinese search giant Baidu announces $1.52B autonomous driving fund to invest in 100 projects over three years  —  BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese search engine Baidu Inc (BIDU.O) announced a 10 billion yuan ($1.52 billion) autonomous driving fund on Thursday as part of a wider plan to speed …
Instagram Blog:
Instagram adds Face Filters to live video, rolling out globally over the next few weeks  —  Starting today, you can play with face filters while sharing live video.  Whether you're channeling a kitten or want to add some stars or rainbow light to your face, you can easily try on face filters …
Saritha Rai / Bloomberg:
Inside Amazon's Indian operation: 124% YoY revenue growth, rapid storage growth to 41 fulfillment centers, and intense rivalry with Flipkart ahead of Diwali  —  Festival of Diwali is India's biggest shopping season  —  Amazon and rival Flipkart have competing sales this week

Andy Greenberg / Wired:
Cisco Talos report: hackers who hid backdoor in CCleaner targeted computers inside at least 20 tech firms including Akamai, Cisco, Google, Intel, Microsoft
Dieter Bohn / The Verge:
Bose launches QC 35 II noise canceling headphones, with a dedicated button that triggers Google Assistant, for $349.95
