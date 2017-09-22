|Shona Ghosh / Business Insider:
|Nick Statt / The Verge:
|Alex Heath / Business Insider:
|David Cardinal / DxOMark:
|Reuters:
|Dylan Byers / CNNMoney:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Issie Lapowsky / Wired:
|Colin Stretch / Facebook:
|Tim Swanson / Great Wall of Numbers:
|Ben Lang / Road to VR:
|Taylor Hatmaker / TechCrunch:
|Tim Bradshaw / Financial Times:
|Deborah Bach / Microsoft:
|TechCrunch:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 9:20 PM ET, September 22, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Brian Womack / Bloomberg:
|Juli Clover / MacRumors: