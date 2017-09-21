|Colin Stretch / Facebook:
|Mark Zuckerberg:
|Nilay Patel / The Verge:
|Juli Clover / MacRumors:
|Andy Greenberg / Wired:
|Dieter Bohn / The Verge:
|Instagram Blog:
|Brian Krebs / Krebs on Security:
|Greg Bensinger / Wall Street Journal:
|Daisuke Wakabayashi / New York Times:
|HTC:
|Joseph Menn / Reuters:
|Maciej Cegłowski / Idle Words:
|Thuy Ong / The Verge:
|Matthew Lynley / TechCrunch:
|Matthew Lynley / TechCrunch:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 8:50 PM ET, September 21, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Nectar Gan / South China Morning Post:
|Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
|Tim Peterson / Marketing Land:
|Cecilia Kang / New York Times:
|Shane Savitsky / Axios:
|Tim Peterson / Marketing Land:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|David Lumb / Engadget:
|Reuters:
|Jonathan Keane / Tech.eu:
|Carolina Millan / Bloomberg:
|Eric Beech / Reuters:
|Issie Lapowsky / Wired:
|Danny Palmer / ZDNet:
|Jessica Conditt / Engadget:
|Elyse Betters / Pocket-lint: