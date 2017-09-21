Open Links In New Tab
Colin Stretch / Facebook:
Facebook says it will hand over information on Russia-linked ads bought during 2016 election campaign to Congressional investigators  —  Two weeks ago, we announced we had found more than 3,000 ads addressing social and political issues that ran in the US between 2015 and 2017 and that appear …
Mark Zuckerberg:
Facebook will make Pages disclose who paid for political ads and let users see all current ads from that advertiser, rolling out over the coming months  —  I just went live a minute ago.  Here's what I said:  —  Today is my first day back in the office after taking parental leave.
Nilay Patel / The Verge:
Apple TV 4K review: easy-to-use interface, lots of apps, cheaper 4K movies, but HDR makes some HD videos look bad, no YouTube 4K HDR support, and it's expensive  —  Almost all of the lights  —  It doesn't light up all of the lights.  —  Listeners of The Vergecast know that I've …
Andy Greenberg / Wired:
Cisco Talos report: hackers who hid backdoor in CCleaner targeted computers inside at least 20 tech firms including Akamai, Cisco, Google, Intel, Microsoft  —  HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS of computers getting penetrated by a corrupted version of an ultra-common piece of security software was never going to end well.
Dieter Bohn / The Verge:
Bose launches QC 35 II noise canceling headphones, with a dedicated button that triggers Google Assistant, for $349.95  —  Push for Google  —  Google and Bose are today officially announcing a new version of the headphone maker's great noise cancelling headphones, the QC 35s.
Instagram Blog:
Instagram adds Face Filters to live video, rolling out globally over the next few weeks  —  Starting today, you can play with face filters while sharing live video.  Whether you're channeling a kitten or want to add some stars or rainbow light to your face, you can easily try on face filters …
Daisuke Wakabayashi / New York Times:
About 2,000 HTC staffers to join Google as part of the deal; HTC to continue making its own smartphones, including a new flagship model  —  SAN FRANCISCO — Google announced late Wednesday night that it is spending $1.1 billion to hire a team of engineers from the smartphone business …
HTC:
Google to pay $1.1B to HTC in exchange for non-exclusive license for HTC intellectual property and staff working on Pixel smartphones
Maciej Cegłowski / Idle Words:
When Amazon's algorithms grouped “bomb ingredients” together, reporters driven by speed and others' coverage created a false narrative  —  On September 18, the British Channel 4 ran a news segment with the headline, ‘Potentially deadly bomb ingredients are ‘frequently bought together’ on Amazon.’
Matthew Lynley / TechCrunch:
SEC: MongoDB files for IPO, reports loss of $45.8M on revenue of ~$68M in 6 months ending July 31  —  MongoDB, a database software company based in New York, has filed to go public with the Securities and Exchange Commission as it continues to burn a ton of cash despite its revenue almost doubling year-over-year.

The Guardian:
Facebook designates Rohingya activist group Arsa as dangerous, bans posts by and in support of it as 400K Rohingya flee Myanmar

Ian Crouch / New Yorker:
TV host Jimmy Kimmel, viewed as a genial lightweight amid political voices like Colbert, shows that little separates entertainers from politicians

Lucia Moses / Digiday:
Parse.ly and BuzzSumo reports show drop-off in referral traffic and engagement for publishers via Facebook

Eric Beech / Reuters:
SEC says hackers may have profited by trading with insider information stolen from its database; the breach took place in 2016 but was discovered last month
Elyse Betters / Pocket-lint:
Nest debuts Nest Secure alarm system that has a motion sensor and Nest Tag fob in a $499 pack, an HD video doorbell, and Nest Cam IQ outdoor, a $349 camera
