September 21, 2017, 3:30 PM
Andy Greenberg / Wired:
Cisco Talos report: hackers who hid backdoor in CCleaner targeted computers inside at least 20 tech firms including Akamai, Cisco, Google, Intel, Microsoft  —  HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS of computers getting penetrated by a corrupted version of an ultra-common piece of security software was never going to end well.
HTC:
Google to pay $1.1B to HTC in exchange for non-exclusive license for HTC intellectual property and staff working on Pixel smartphones  —  Certain HTC Employees - Many of Whom Worked on Pixel Smartphones - to Join Google  —  Google Receives HTC IP through Non-Exclusive Licensing Agreement
Daisuke Wakabayashi / New York Times:
About 2,000 HTC staffers to join Google as part of the deal; HTC to continue making its own smartphones, including a new flagship model  —  SAN FRANCISCO — Google announced late Wednesday night that it is spending $1.1 billion to hire a team of engineers from the smartphone business …
Nilay Patel / The Verge:
Apple TV 4K review: easy-to-use interface, lots of apps, cheaper 4K movies, but HDR makes some HD videos look bad, no YouTube 4K HDR support, and it's expensive  —  Almost all of the lights  —  It doesn't light up all of the lights.  —  Listeners of The Vergecast know that I've …
Dieter Bohn / The Verge:
Bose launches QC 35 II noise canceling headphones, with a dedicated button that triggers Google Assistant, for $349.95  —  Push for Google  —  Google and Bose are today officially announcing a new version of the headphone maker's great noise cancelling headphones, the QC 35s.
Eric Beech / Reuters:
SEC says hackers may have profited by trading with insider information stolen from its database; the breach took place in 2016 but was discovered last month  —  WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the country's top markets regulator …
Joe Rossignol / MacRumors:
Bluetooth & Wi-Fi aren't fully disabled when toggled off in Control Center on iOS 11, will still work for AirDrop, AirPlay, Pencil, Watch, Continuity, location  —  Apple has confirmed that Bluetooth and Wi-Fi are not fully disabled when toggled off in Control Center on iOS 11.

September 21, 2017, 3:30 PM

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

Jordan Novet / CNBC:
Source: Tesla working with AMD to develop its own AI chip for self-driving functionality in its cars, has 50+ people on project including chip star Jim Keller
Dani Deahl / The Verge:
Equifax customer service, tweeting from @Equifax, accidentally directed customers to a critic's phishing site for over a week in at least three Twitter replies
Elyse Betters / Pocket-lint:
Nest debuts Nest Secure alarm system that has a motion sensor and Nest Tag fob in a $499 pack, an HD video doorbell, and Nest Cam IQ outdoor, a $349 camera
