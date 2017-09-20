Open Links In New Tab
September 20, 2017, 8:10 AM
Kellen / Droid Life:
Renders leak of Google Pixelbook, a Chromebook that folds into a tablet and supports pressure-sensitive Pixelbook Pen; source: starts at $1.2K for 128GB w/o pen  —  As we noted in our earlier Google Home Mini reveal, a report from a couple of weeks back had actually suggested that Google would soon release a smaller Home unit.
Kellen / Droid Life:
Renders leak of “Google Home Mini” in Chalk, Charcoal, and Coral colors; source says it will cost $49  —  When Google takes the stage on October 4 at a phone-related event in San Francisco, most of us expect there to be non-phone related product announcements too.
Kellen / Droid Life:
Renders of back of HTC-made Google Pixel 2 in “Kinda Blue”, White, and Black leak; source: 64GB and 128GB models cost $649 and $749  —  Wrapping up here, because we don't want anyone feeling left out, here is the HTC-made Pixel 2.  From what we can tell, it'll arrive in three colorways …
Kellen / Droid Life:
Renders of back of LG-made Google Pixel 2 XL in “Black & White” and “Just Black” leak; source says it will cost $849 for 64GB and $949 for 128GB  —  Alright fine, no more playing around.  Here is the Pixel 2 XL (official name) in two colorways.
Financial Times:
Sources: Amazon working on Alexa-powered smartglasses with bone-conduction audio and a new home security camera system that would tie into its Echo products  —  Amazon is working on its first wearable device: a pair of “smart glasses” that would allow its virtual assistant Alexa to be summoned any time …
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Apple launches redesigned App Store as part of iOS 11 launch, with Today section including daily features, tips, and dev interviews  —  Apple today is releasing its completely redesigned iOS App Store to the wider public as part of the launch of the new iOS 11 operating system.
Khari Johnson / VentureBeat:
Apple releases iOS 11 with improved Siri, Files app, new iPad dock, Live Photo effects, Do Not Disturb While Driving, ARKit, new Control Center and Lock Screen
Julia Fioretti / Reuters:
Twitter removed 300K terror-related accounts in first half of 2017, a 20% decline from previous six months, with 75% suspended before posting first tweet  —  BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) said that its internal controls were allowing it to weed out accounts being used for the …
Nicole Nguyen / BuzzFeed:
iPhone 8 review: should be called iPhone 7s as many of the upgrades, like camera sensor and True Tone display, are subtle; Qi charging only works when centered  —  Dat glasss.  —  There's a lot that's still the same as last year's 7:  —  * The screen size and resolution  —  * Its water- and dust- resistance
David Faber / CNBC:
Sources: T-Mobile and Sprint are in active talks about a stock-for-stock merger in which T-Mobile parent Deutsche Telekom would emerge as the majority owner  —  - T-Mobile and Sprint are in active talks about a merger, according to people close to the situation.

September 20, 2017

Trushar Barot / Nieman Lab:
How early adopters like NPR and The Washington Post are using smart speakers to distribute news and tackle challenges of discovery, analytics, and monetization

Laura Hazard Owen / Nieman Lab:
Interview with Report for America's Charles Sennott on how the project will work, where first partnerships will likely be, training, coverage topics, and more

Hollywood Reporter:
NFL TV ratings have slid 12-15% in the opening weeks of the season, following an 8% drop last season; analysts and pundits are struggling to explain the decline

Harper Neidig / The Hill:
Sex-trafficking bill SESTA, which many tech firms say is too broad and greatly increases liability for hosting user created content, gets Congressional hearing

