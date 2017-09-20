Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
September 20, 2017, 10:40 PM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Rick Osterloh / The Keyword:
Google signs agreement with HTC that includes HTC talent and non-exclusive license for HTC intellectual property  —  About a year and a half ago, I joined Google to pursue my dream job to create compelling hardware products, built with Google's smarts at their core.
Elyse Betters / Pocket-lint:
Nest debuts Nest Secure alarm system that has a motion sensor and Nest Tag fob in a $499 pack, an HD video doorbell, and Nest Cam IQ outdoor, a $349 camera  —  Nest has stepped up its home security efforts.  The Alphabet-owned company is live in San Francisco, where it has announced …
Sheryl Sandberg:
Facebook will strengthen enforcement of ad targeting policies, add more human oversight, and urge users to report potential abuses directly  —  Last week we temporarily disabled some of our ads tools following news reports that slurs or other offensive language could be used as targeting criteria for advertising.
Joe Rossignol / MacRumors:
Bluetooth and Wi-Fi aren't fully disabled when toggled off in Control Center on iOS 11, will still work for AirDrop, AirPlay, Pencil, Watch, GPS, and Continuity  —  Apple has confirmed that Bluetooth and Wi-Fi are not fully disabled when toggled off in Control Center on iOS 11.
Lauren Goode / The Verge:
Apple says Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE has cellular connectivity issue caused by watch trying to join unauthenticated Wi-Fi networks, exploring software fix  —  The “handoff” isn't working like it's supposed to  —  Apple's new Series 3 smartwatch starts shipping this Friday …
Lauren Goode / The Verge:
Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE review: faster processor but has connectivity problems, no Apple Music streaming yet, battery drain with LTE, and unreliable Siri
Joanna Stern / Wall Street Journal:
Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE review: untethered experience is enjoyable but has short battery life and connectivity problems on at least 2 carriers in 2 states
Dani Deahl / The Verge:
Equifax customer service, tweeting from @Equifax, accidentally directed customers to a critic's phishing site for over a week in at least three Twitter replies  —  Earlier this month, hackers broke into Equifax's servers and stole 143 million people's personal information, including their Social Security numbers.
Abner Li / 9to5Google:
Android One launches in the US with Moto X4, available on Project Fi at $399  —  Back in June, Project Fi unceremoniously announced via Twitter that a mid-tier device that supports Google's MVNO service would be coming soon.  This was in line with our reporting from earlier in the year …
Jeff Grubb / VentureBeat:
Steam introduces histogram to user reviews section to help users identify “review bombing”, where large number of users flood games' pages with negative reviews  —  The customer review is a relatively young form of criticism, but consumers have already unlocked some of its creative power …
Danny Palmer / ZDNet:
FedEx reports June's NotPetya cyber-attack cost its TNT Express division around $300M  —  Falling victim to global ransomware attack “posed significant operational challenges”, the company says in its latest financial report.  —  Falling victim to the Petya cyber attack cost FedEx around $300m during …
More: Seeking Alpha, BBC, and About FedExTweets: @gossithedog
Mitchel Broussard / MacRumors:
A list of some of the ARKit-enabled iOS apps now available in the App Store  —  With the launch of iOS 11 today, Apple has turned hundreds of millions of iPhones into augmented reality-capable devices thanks to the support of a new developer framework called ARKit.
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Apple launches redesigned App Store as part of iOS 11 launch, with Today section including daily features, tips, and dev interviews

Sponsor Posts

Microsoft:
Expanding the fight against child labor in mining  —  Microsoft commitment will enable nonprofit Pact to expand its critical work in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
eero:
Which state has the fastest internet speed?  —  Here's a list of WiFi speeds across the country.  Where does your state rank?
Zoho:
Making the most of iOS 11 features - Zoho Books  —  Last night, the tech world witnessed the launch of Apple's latest software update, iOS 11, which promises to restore iPad back to its former glory.
Vantiv:
Learn how to improve shopper conversion via Pay with Google  —  Join Vantiv and Google to learn about the emerging shifts in online shopping and the need for online merchants to offer an effortless checkout experience.
Worldpay:
Missed our Virtual Reality webinar ft. VentureBeat?  —  We ran it like a podcast and had a really informative discussion around VR payments.  Listen now, on-demand.
Sponsor Techmeme
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 10:40 PM ET, September 20, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Michael T. Kaufman / New York Times:
Lillian Ross, who had a six-decade reporting career at The New Yorker, dies at age 99

Alexandra Martellaro / KSDK-TV:
Society of Professional Journalists condemns police assault and arrest of St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter Mike Faulk amid protests

Sara Fischer / Axios:
Report: the cost of distribution rights for every major televised sport in the US is larger than the ad revenue TV channels earn from airing them

More News

Earlier Picks

Financial Times:
Sources: Amazon working on Alexa-powered smartglasses with bone-conduction audio and a new home security camera system that would tie into its Echo products
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor