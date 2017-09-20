Open Links In New Tab
Financial Times:
Sources: Amazon working on Alexa-powered smartglasses with bone-conduction audio and a new home security camera system that would tie into its Echo products  —  Amazon is working on its first wearable device: a pair of “smart glasses” that would allow its virtual assistant Alexa to be summoned any time …
Lauren Goode / The Verge:
Apple says Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE has cellular connectivity issue caused by watch trying to join unauthenticated Wi-Fi networks, exploring software fix  —  The “handoff” isn't working like it's supposed to  —  Apple's new Series 3 smartwatch starts shipping this Friday …
Lauren Goode / The Verge:
Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE review: faster processor but has connectivity problems, no Apple Music streaming yet, battery drain with LTE, and unreliable Siri  —  You should still call me on my cellphone  —  How much are you willing to pay for a gadget that offers intermittent convenience?
Joanna Stern / Wall Street Journal:
Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE review: untethered experience is enjoyable but has short battery life and connectivity problems on at least 2 carriers in 2 states  —  A cellular connection unshackles the Watch from your iPhone—but not for long, with short battery life and intermittent connections
Vlad Savov / The Verge:
HTC is halting trade of its shares tomorrow in anticipation of a “major announcement”, amid rumors of an acquisition by Google  —  All eyes on Google  —  HTC, one of Taiwan's premier tech brands and a true pioneer in the development of the Android hardware ecosystem …
Bloomberg:
Source: Google is close to buying HTC assets to bolster its hardware business; a report says Google will buy HTC's mobile phone design operations for ~$330M  —  Phone business has changed since Google jettisoned Motorola  —  Features like augmented reality require more hardware control
Pocket-lint:
Nest debuts Nest Secure alarm system that has a motion sensor and Nest Tag fob in a $499 pack, an HD video doorbell, and Nest Cam IQ outdoor, a $349 camera  —  Nest has stepped up its home security efforts.  The Alphabet-owned company is live in San Francisco, where it has announced …
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Apple launches redesigned App Store as part of iOS 11 launch, with Today section including daily features, tips, and dev interviews
Kellen / Droid Life:
Renders leak of Google Pixelbook, a Chromebook that folds into a tablet and supports pressure-sensitive Pixelbook Pen; source: starts at $1.2K for 128GB w/o pen  —  As we noted in our earlier Google Home Mini reveal, a report from a couple of weeks back had actually suggested that Google would soon release a smaller Home unit.
Kellen / Droid Life:
Renders leak of “Google Home Mini” in Chalk, Charcoal, and Coral colors; source says it will cost $49
Kellen / Droid Life:
Renders of back of HTC-made Google Pixel 2 in “Kinda Blue”, White, and Black leak; source: 64GB and 128GB models cost $649 and $749
Kellen / Droid Life:
Renders of back of LG-made Google Pixel 2 XL in “Black & White” and “Just Black” leak; source says it will cost $849 for 64GB and $949 for 128GB
Eric Newcomer / Bloomberg:
Sources: Uber, facing federal probe into possible overseas bribery, reviews operations in Indonesia, Malaysia, India, South Korea, and China  —  An Uber employee is said to have paid Jakarta police  —  Law firm investigating possible quid pro quo in Malaysia
Katharine Schwab / Co.Design:
Researchers create AI-powered tool that turns front-facing 2D photos of faces into 3D images  —  Is there an uncanny valley for selfies?  Researchers at the University of Nottingham and Kingston University have created an algorithm that can translate any front-facing 2D photo into a bizarrely realistic 3D image.
More: Engadget and Mashable
Julia Fioretti / Reuters:
Twitter removed 300K terror-related accounts in first half of 2017, a 20% decline from previous six months, with 75% suspended before posting first tweet  —  BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) said that its internal controls were allowing it to weed out accounts being used for the …

More News

Kurt Wagner / Recode:
Twitter adds a second former Google executive to its board, Patrick Pichette, who served as Google's CFO from 2008 until summer of 2015

Earlier Picks

Harper Neidig / The Hill:
Sex-trafficking bill SESTA, which many tech firms say is too broad and greatly increases liability for hosting user created content, gets Congressional hearing
