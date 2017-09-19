|Nilay Patel / The Verge:
|Chris Velazco / Engadget:
|Kellen / Droid Life:
|Kellen / Droid Life:
|Kellen / Droid Life:
|Andrew Cunningham / Ars Technica:
|Khari Johnson / VentureBeat:
|David Faber / CNBC:
|Mary Jo Foley / ZDNet:
|Bloomberg:
|Jon Fingas / Engadget:
|Douglas MacMillan / Wall Street Journal:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Neil Hughes / AppleInsider:
|Catherine Shu / TechCrunch:
|Alex Kantrowitz / BuzzFeed:
|Eric Newcomer / Bloomberg:
|Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
|Ryan Lau / Hacker Noon:
|Lauren Gensler / Forbes:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 3:35 PM ET, September 19, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Wall Street Journal:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Ron Miller / TechCrunch:
|Alex Cranz / Gizmodo:
|Janko Roettgers / Variety:
|SamMobile:
|Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
|Juli Clover / MacRumors:
|Kurt Wagner / Recode:
|Robert Hackett / Fortune:
|Daniel Eran Dilger / AppleInsider:
|Jordan Novet / CNBC:
|Natalia Drozdiak / Wall Street Journal:
|Molly Schuetz / Bloomberg:
|Thomas Fox-Brewster / Forbes: