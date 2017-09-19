Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
September 19, 2017, 6:15 AM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Cory Doctorow / Electronic Frontier Foundation:
EFF says it's resigning from W3C after the standards org voted for browser DRM, a move hostile to archiving, accessibility, security research, more  —  In 2013, EFF was disappointed to learn that the W3C had taken on the project of standardizing “Encrypted Media Extensions,” …
SamMobile:
Samsung rolls out update to let Galaxy S8, S8+, and Note8 owners disable the Bixby button but still does not let the button be remapped to another purpose  —  The dedicated Bixby button on the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ didn't really serve any meaningful purpose until last month when Bixby Voice was rolled out globally.
Janko Roettgers / Variety:
Job offers and documents show Roku's doubling down on voice, with a smart speaker as a possible outcome  —  Streaming video device maker Roku has been working on advancing voice control while also ramping up its own audio efforts, according to a number of new job offers posted by the company …
More: CNET and LiliputingThanks:@jank0
Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
Intel announces it has invested over $1B in AI startups through its Intel Capital arm  —  Intel's putting its investment fund where its mouth is when it comes to artificial intelligence: The chipmaker announced today that it has funneled over $1 billion into AI startups via its Intel Capital center arm.
More: Business Wire and ZDNet

Sponsor Posts

Microsoft:
Expanding the fight against child labor in mining  —  Microsoft commitment will enable nonprofit Pact to expand its critical work in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
eero:
Which state has the fastest internet speed?  —  Here's a list of WiFi speeds across the country.  Where does your state rank?
Zoho:
Introducing Zoho CRM's sticky notes  —  Post-it notes are one of the most successful accidents of our time.  For a long time, post-it notes were a mainstay in many companies, and in some important ways, they still are.
Vantiv:
Learn how to improve shopper conversion via Pay with Google  —  Join Vantiv and Google to learn about the emerging shifts in online shopping and the need for online merchants to offer an effortless checkout experience.
Worldpay:
Missed our Virtual Reality webinar ft. VentureBeat?  —  We ran it like a podcast and had a really informative discussion around VR payments.  Listen now, on-demand.
Sponsor Techmeme
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 6:15 AM ET, September 19, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Emily Steel / New York Times:
Political commentator Scottie Nell Hughes sues Fox News, accuses anchor Charles Payne, who just returned after suspension, of rape and network of retaliation

Lauren Duca / Teen Vogue:
Sean Spicer is an accessory to an ongoing attack on democracy; his appearance at the Emmys is the normalization of what authoritarianism looks like

Kristen Hare / Poynter:
New initiative Report for America to pair emerging journalists with local newsrooms for one year; RFA, newsrooms, and donors split salary costs

More News

Earlier Picks

Harry McCracken / Fast Company:
A profile of Satya Nadella, who has stopped infighting, restored morale, and has led Microsoft over the past 3.5 years as its market cap increased by $250B+
Thomas Fox-Brewster / Forbes:
Hackers hid backdoor in Avast-owned system cleanup tool CCleaner for Windows from August 15 to September 12; affected software was run by 2.27M users
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor