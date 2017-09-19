|Nilay Patel / The Verge:
|Chris Velazco / Engadget:
|Andrew Cunningham / Ars Technica:
|Bloomberg:
|Bloomberg:
|David Faber / CNBC:
|Jon Fingas / Engadget:
|Catherine Shu / TechCrunch:
|Douglas MacMillan / Wall Street Journal:
|Ryan Lau / Hacker Noon:
|Eric Newcomer / Bloomberg:
|Alex Cranz / Gizmodo:
|Lauren Gensler / Forbes:
|Juli Clover / MacRumors:
|Cory Doctorow / Electronic Frontier Foundation:
|Peter Bright / Ars Technica:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 11:45 AM ET, September 19, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Janko Roettgers / Variety:
|SamMobile:
|Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
|Kurt Wagner / Recode:
|Robert Hackett / Fortune:
|Madhumita Murgia / Financial Times:
|Daniel Eran Dilger / AppleInsider:
|Jordan Novet / CNBC:
|Natalia Drozdiak / Wall Street Journal:
|Molly Schuetz / Bloomberg:
|Thomas Fox-Brewster / Forbes: