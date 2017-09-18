Open Links In New Tab
Thomas Fox-Brewster / Forbes:
Hackers hid backdoor in Avast-owned system cleanup tool CCleaner for Windows from August 15 to September 12; affected software was run by 2.27M users  —  Users of Avast-owned security application CCleaner for Windows have been advised to update their software immediately …
Cory Doctorow / Electronic Frontier Foundation:
EFF says it's resigning from W3C after the standards org voted for browser DRM, a move hostile to archiving, accessibility, security research, more  —  In 2013, EFF was disappointed to learn that the W3C had taken on the project of standardizing “Encrypted Media Extensions,” …
Kurt Wagner / Recode:
Former Facebook and Snap ad exec Sriram Krishnan announces he is joining Twitter as senior director of product  —  Krishnan, who previously worked on ad tech, is trying something new.  —  Twitter has hired Sriram Krishnan, a former ad tech executive from Facebook and Snap, but he won't be working on ads.
More: TechCrunchTweets: @sriramk and @jack
Harry McCracken / Fast Company:
A profile of Satya Nadella, who has stopped infighting, restored morale, and has led Microsoft over the past 3.5 years as its market cap increased by $250B+  —  Microsoft's CEO has stopped infighting, restored morale, and created more than $250 billion in market value.  All it took was focusing on what matters most.
Ryan Lau / Hacker Noon:
iOS 11 has many cases of inconsistent UI design, possibly due to new elements like Large Title and Search Bar with which Apple engineers may be unfamiliar  —  Few days ago, Apple had their fall special event at Steve Jobs Theater located inside Apple Park, unveiling the all screen iPhone X …

Brian Stelter / CNNMoney:
A look at Sean Spicer's sketch at the Emmys, which a source says was Stephen Colbert's idea, and the criticism it has been met with

Emily Steel / New York Times:
Political commentator Scottie Nell Hughes sues Fox News, accuses anchor Charles Payne, who just returned after suspension, of rape and network of retaliation

Ryan J. Foley / Associated Press:
Government bodies are increasingly seeking to frustrate FOIA requests by suing those requesting the information

New York Times:
Facebook and other tech giants are increasingly coming into conflict with governments around the world that are exerting greater control over the internet
Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
Google debuts Tez, a mobile payments app that uses ultrasonic sounds to let you exchange money, launching today on iOS and Android in India
