Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
September 18, 2017, 1:25 PM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Thomas Fox-Brewster / Forbes:
Hackers hid backdoor in Avast-owned system cleanup tool CCleaner for Windows from August 15 to September 12; affected software was run by 2.27M users  —  Users of Avast-owned security application CCleaner for Windows have been advised to update their software immediately …
Richard Waters / Financial Times:
Slack raises $250M, largely from Softbank's Vision Fund, valuing the firm at $5.1B, up from $3.8B at the time of its April 2016 round  —  Workplace messaging app Slack has been valued at $5.1bn in its latest fundraising, which drew $250m from investors as the weight of cash in private markets continues …
Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
Google debuts Tez, a mobile payments app that uses ultrasonic sounds to let you exchange money, launching today on iOS and Android in India  —  After several weeks of speculation and leaked details, today Google officially unveiled its first big foray into mobile payments in Asia.
Joe Rossignol / MacRumors:
Apple Pay Cash is coming in a future update to iOS 11 and watchOS 4 in the fall, not in the iOS 11 launch tomorrow  —  Apple today confirmed that Apple Pay Cash will be released as part of a future update to iOS 11 and watchOS 4. … Apple added a “Coming This Fall” label to Apple Pay Cash …
Cade Metz / New York Times:
How a slowdown in Moore's Law led to the rise of specialized chips like FPGAs and GPUs for AI and other applications in computing  —  New technologies are testing the limits of computer semiconductors.  To deal with that, researchers have gone looking for ideas from nature.
More: AxiosThanks:@reckel
John Mannes / TechCrunch:
Matroid, which makes tech to monitor video streams for recognizable objects, raises $10M Series A from New Enterprise Associates and Intel Capital  —  As computer vision and object recognition technology continue to mature, we're edging closer to automating away the exceedingly boring task of monitoring closed circuit TV cameras.
Tweets: @ow
Molly Schuetz / Bloomberg:
Cisco Executive Chairman John Chambers will not stand for re-election in December; CEO Chuck Robbins will assume the role  —  Chuck Robbins has been the company's leader since July 2015  —  Move cements Robbins's position as he tries to remake company  —  Cisco Systems Inc. Chief Executive …
Cromwell Schubarth / Silicon Valley Business Journal:
SEC filing: Roku more than doubles its IPO target, hopes to raise up to $252M  —  Roku Inc. set a price range for its upcoming IPO that more than doubles the amount it hopes to raise in the offering and could increase its valuation by about a third.  —  The leading maker of streaming media players …

Sponsor Posts

Microsoft:
Expanding the fight against child labor in mining  —  Microsoft commitment will enable nonprofit Pact to expand its critical work in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
eero:
Which state has the fastest internet speed?  —  Here's a list of WiFi speeds across the country.  Where does your state rank?
Zoho:
Zoho ShowTime - Now available in your language  —  We at Zoho ShowTime believe that a trainer should be able to train students anywhere in the world.  If physical distances don't matter, why should linguistic barriers?
Vantiv:
Learn how to improve shopper conversion via Pay with Google  —  Join Vantiv and Google to learn about the emerging shifts in online shopping and the need for online merchants to offer an effortless checkout experience.
Worldpay:
Missed our Virtual Reality webinar ft. VentureBeat?  —  We ran it like a podcast and had a really informative discussion around VR payments.  Listen now, on-demand.
Sponsor Techmeme
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 1:25 PM ET, September 18, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Sydney Ember / New York Times:
Wenner Media has hired bankers to explore sale of its controlling interest in Rolling Stone; both Jann and Gus Wenner hope to stay on at the magazine

Brian Stelter / CNNMoney:
A look at Sean Spicer's sketch at the Emmys, which a source says was Stephen Colbert's idea, and the criticism it has been met with

Ryan J. Foley / Associated Press:
Government bodies are increasingly seeking to frustrate FOIA requests by suing those requesting the information

More News

Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor