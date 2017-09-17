|Troy Hunt:
|Matthew Panzarino / TechCrunch:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|JP Mangalindan / Yahoo! Finance:
|Dylan Byers / CNNMoney:
|Aaron Pressman / Fortune:
|Ryan Whitwam / Android Police:
|Jim Dalrymple / The Loop:
|AnnaMaria Andriotis / Wall Street Journal:
|Alex Kantrowitz / BuzzFeed:
|Brian Patrick Byrne / The Daily Beast:
|Lucia Moses / Digiday:
|Business Insider:
|Benjamin Mayo / 9to5Mac:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 5:05 PM ET, September 17, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Craig Silverman / BuzzFeed:
|Mark Harris / IEEE Spectrum:
|Micah Singleton / The Verge:
|Brenda Goh / Reuters:
|Haley Britzky / Axios:
|Reuters: