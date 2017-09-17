|Troy Hunt:
|Matthew Panzarino / TechCrunch:
|Alex Kantrowitz / BuzzFeed:
|Brian Patrick Byrne / The Daily Beast:
|Facebook:
|AnnaMaria Andriotis / Wall Street Journal:
|Dylan Byers / CNNMoney:
|Benjamin Mayo / 9to5Mac:
|Lucia Moses / Digiday:
|Business Insider:
|Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
|Mark Harris / IEEE Spectrum:
|Hamza Shaban / Washington Post:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 3:39 AM ET, September 17, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Craig Silverman / BuzzFeed:
|Todd Spangler / Variety:
|Robert Hackett / Fortune:
|Micah Singleton / The Verge:
|Brenda Goh / Reuters:
|Haley Britzky / Axios:
|Daniel Terdiman / Fast Company:
|Megan Rose Dickey / TechCrunch: