September 16, 2017, 3:20 PM
Alex Kantrowitz / BuzzFeed:
Google allowed advertisers to target racist and bigoted keywords, suggested more similar keywords, and allowed campaigns using those keywords to run  —  Google, the world's biggest advertising platform, allows advertisers to specifically target ads to people typing racist and bigoted terms …
Brian Patrick Byrne / The Daily Beast:
Twitter says it has fixed a “bug” that allowed advertisers to target users based on racist and derogatory terms like the n-word and “Nazi”  —  Twitter's advertising platform tells prospective customers it has 26.3 million users interested in the derogatory term …
Facebook:
Facebook says it's temporarily removing self-reported ad targeting fields and will improve its processes following uproar over anti-Semitic targeting options
AnnaMaria Andriotis / Wall Street Journal:
Equifax announces its Chief Security Officer Susan Mauldin and Chief Information Officer David Webb are retiring effective immediately  —  The departures of the company's chief information officer and chief security officer come in the wake of a massive data breach
Wall Street Journal:
Sources: Facebook gave special counsel Mueller data on Russian ad buys including copies of ads, targeting and account info, withheld same details from Congress  —  Social-media company shared copies of ads and account information, people familiar with the matter said
Lucia Moses / Digiday:
Washington Post's automated Heliograf tool has written ~850 stories in one year, including 500 on 2016 election that got 500K+ clicks  —  It's been a year since The Washington Post started using its homegrown artificial intelligence technology, Heliograf, to spit out around 300 short reports and alerts on the Rio Olympics.
Brenda Goh / Reuters:
Source: Beijing city regulator told bitcoin exchanges to inform users about trading halt; OkCoin, Huobi, others say they will comply and stop trading by Oct 31  —  SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese authorities have ordered Beijing-based cryptocurrency exchanges to cease trading and immediately notify users …
Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
Chrome will no longer autoplay videos with sound starting from January 2018  —  Google today announced Chrome is going to war with autoplay.  Starting next year, Chrome will only autoplay a given piece of content when the media won't play sound or the user has indicated an interest in the media.
Mark Harris / IEEE Spectrum:
Google has spent $1.1B on its self-driving car project since its inception in 2009 through 2015, Waymo employee's deposition in Uber trial implies  —  Google has never publicly shared how much it spends on its self-driving cars.  At first, Project Chauffeur was hidden away in Google's ultra-secret X moonshot program.

From Mediagazer

Jim Brady / ESPN:
Jemele Hill's tweets broke ESPN guidelines, but all of ESPN's personalities are in a tough spot, urged to be active and engaging but not partisan or opinionated

Josef Adalian / Vulture:
Interview with Joy Reid, host of MSNBC's AM Joy, on moving from reporting to commentary, growth of her audience amid election, her family and education, more

Anastasia Tsioulcas / NPR:
Online white supremacist forum Stormfront stops using Johnny Cash's version of “I Won't Back Down” on radio show after music labels send cease-and-desist order

Neil Hughes / AppleInsider:
Craig Federighi says gripping buttons on both sides of iPhone X will temporarily disable Face ID
