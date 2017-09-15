Open Links In New Tab
Alex Kantrowitz / BuzzFeed:
Google allowed advertisers to target racist and bigoted keywords, suggested more similar keywords, and allowed campaigns using those keywords to run  —  Google, the world's biggest advertising platform, allows advertisers to specifically target ads to people typing racist and bigoted terms …
Brian Patrick Byrne / The Daily Beast:
Twitter also allows advertisers to target users based on racist and derogatory terms like the n-word and “Nazi”  —  Twitter's advertising platform tells prospective customers it has 26.3 million users interested in the derogatory term “wetback,” 18.6 million accounts that are likely …
Facebook:
Facebook says it's temporarily removing self-reported ad targeting fields and will improve its processes following uproar over anti-Semitic targeting options
AnnaMaria Andriotis / Wall Street Journal:
Equifax announces its Chief Security Officer Susan Mauldin and Chief Information Officer David Webb are retiring effective immediately  —  The departures of the company's chief information officer and chief security officer come in the wake of a massive data breach
Brenda Goh / Reuters:
Source: Beijing city regulator told bitcoin exchanges to inform users about trading halt; OkCoin, Huobi, others say they will comply and stop trading by Oct 31  —  SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese authorities have ordered Beijing-based cryptocurrency exchanges to cease trading and immediately notify users …
Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
Chrome will no longer autoplay videos with sound starting from January 2018  —  Google today announced Chrome is going to war with autoplay.  Starting next year, Chrome will only autoplay a given piece of content when the media won't play sound or the user has indicated an interest in the media.
Yasha Levine / The Baffler:
Interview with Pavel Durov, Telegram creator, on US government-funded secure messaging apps, privacy, and the FBI's attempt to bribe his team into being moles  —  How the politics-by-app hustle conquered all  —  IT'S 7:30 P.M. ON A MONDAY in June at an undisclosed location somewhere in northern Europe.

From Mediagazer

Jon Levine / Mediaite:
Trump criticizes ESPN on Twitter and demands apology after anchor Jemele Hill called him a white supremacist

Brian Steinberg / Variety:
NBC News is launching a hub dedicated to covering the media industry, led by senior editor Claire Atkinson, with on-air coverage and a new digital vertical

Financial Times:
24-year-old Financial Times reporter Paul McClean has died while on holiday in Sri Lanka; officials say he was attacked by a crocodile

Neil Hughes / AppleInsider:
Craig Federighi says gripping buttons on both sides of iPhone X will temporarily disable Face ID
