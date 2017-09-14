Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
September 14, 2017, 11:40 AM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Scott Scrivens / Android Police:
Google video and billboard suggest launch of next Pixel phone on October 4, the same day it unveiled the first Pixel phone last year  —  Rumors up to now have led us to believe the event to announce this year's Pixels phones would be on October 5th.  It made sense, being just a day after last year's keynote on October 4th.
Bloomberg:
Sources: Magic Leap seeks $500M+ for ~$6B valuation with Singapore firm Temasek mulling investment; company hopes to ship headset within 6 months for $1.5K-$2K  —  Wearable computing startup closes in on $6 billion valuation  —  Device set to ship in six months, be priced more than $1,500
Dan Goodin / Ars Technica:
Equifax blames Apache Struts vulnerability that was patched on March 6 for the massive data breach that it says happened in mid-May  —  Critical Apache Struts bug was fixed in March.  In May, it bit ~143 million US consumers.  —  The Equifax breach that exposed sensitive data …
Brian Krebs / Krebs on Security:
Equifax employee portal in Argentina listed 14K names, social security number-like DNIs of customers in plain text until notified by security researchers today
Jon Russell / TechCrunch:
BTC China, one of the country's top three bitcoin exchanges, announces it will suspend all trading for China-based customers from September 30  —  A number of China's top bitcoin exchanges are preparing to suspend their services following instructions from the government.
Tom Warren / The Verge:
iPhone X's notch, used to house Face ID hardware, leads to UI quirks and design compromises, especially when viewing photos and videos or playing games  —  Hot or notch?  —  Apple's new iPhone X has a spectacular edge-to-edge display that dominates the entire front of the device.
Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
Samsung launches $300M Samsung Automotive Innovation Fund for autonomous tech, invests $90M into TTTech, a safety software developer for autonomous systems  —  Not to be outpaced in the connected car market by other tech giants, today the world's largest smartphone maker, Samsung …
Dustin Volz / Reuters:
Trump administration issues directive giving agencies 90 days to discontinue use of Kaspersky software, citing concerns about ties to Russian government  —  WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration on Wednesday told U.S. government agencies to remove Kaspersky Lab products …

Sponsor Posts

Microsoft:
Expanding the fight against child labor in mining  —  Microsoft commitment will enable nonprofit Pact to expand its critical work in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
eero:
Which state has the fastest internet speed?  —  Here's a list of WiFi speeds across the country.  Where does your state rank?
Zoho:
Zoho ShowTime - Now available in your language  —  We at Zoho ShowTime believe that a trainer should be able to train students anywhere in the world.  If physical distances don't matter, why should linguistic barriers?
Vantiv:
A Smart Contract on Ethereum - Domain Registration  —  If you are curious to start learning how smart contracts work, this blog post takes you through the steps I've taken to register a domain name using a decentralized app …
Worldpay:
Missed our Virtual Reality webinar ft. VentureBeat?  —  We ran it like a podcast and had a really informative discussion around VR payments.  Listen now, on-demand.
Sponsor Techmeme
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 11:40 AM ET, September 14, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Brian Stelter / CNNMoney:
WH Press Secretary Sarah Sanders calls Jemele Hill's criticism of Trump a “fireable offense”; Hill later tweets her regrets, and ESPN says it accepts apology

Chris Geidner / BuzzFeed:
Leaked memo directs every federal government department or agency to hold one hour event on handling classified and unclassified information to prevent leaks

Dell Cameron / Gizmodo:
Journalists, filmmaker, and others sue DHS, ICE, and border patrol for digital searches at border, saying First and Fourth Amendment rights were violated

More News

Bloomberg:
President Trump blocks $1.3B sale of Lattice Semiconductor to China-backed private equity fund Canyon Bridge, citing national security

Earlier Picks

Ali Montag / CNBC:
Computer vision-powered kiosk maker Bodega debuts to furious internet backlash on concerns the startup wants to replace mom-and-pop corner stores
Casey Michel / Extra:
A deep look at Heart of Texas, a Russia-linked Facebook group that promoted Texas secession and had 225K+ members before being taken down in summer of 2017
Peter Bright / Ars Technica:
Windows 10 Fall Creators Update will require third-party apps ask permission to access camera and other sensitive information or hardware
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Facebook releases guidelines on ad content, prohibits monetization of violence, porn, drugs, hate, debated social issues, and other content types
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor