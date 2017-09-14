|ProPublica:
|Neil Hughes / AppleInsider:
|Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
|Axios:
|Sam Levin / The Guardian:
|Dan Goodin / Ars Technica:
|Reuters:
|Marty Swant / Adweek:
|Jon Russell / TechCrunch:
|Scott Scrivens / Android Police:
|Tom Warren / The Verge:
|Dan Goodin / Ars Technica:
|Tim Hardwick / MacRumors:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Jordan Novet / CNBC:
|Peter Kafka / Recode:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 8:55 PM ET, September 14, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Josh Marshall / Talking Points Memo:
|Wall Street Journal:
|Dan Primack / Axios:
|Amir Efrati / The Information:
|Mike Nowak / Facebook:
|Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Bloomberg:
|Bloomberg:
|Dustin Volz / Reuters:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch: