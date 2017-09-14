Open Links In New Tab
September 14, 2017, 7:25 PM
Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
Apple's Face ID will support only one registered face per iPhone at launch  —  Apple's forthcoming FaceID technology will support just one face registered per device, at least initially.  This has been reported by multiple people who spoke to Apple at this week's iPhone event …
ProPublica:
Facebook let ad buyers target users interested in algorithmically generated anti-Semitic topics like “Jew hater”, then removed some topics after being contacted  —  Want to market Nazi memorabilia, or recruit marchers for a far-right rally?  Facebook's self-service ad-buying platform had the right audience for you.
Dan Goodin / Ars Technica:
Equifax blames Apache Struts vulnerability that was patched on March 6 for the massive data breach that it says happened in mid-May  —  Critical Apache Struts bug was fixed in March.  In May, it bit ~143 million US consumers.  —  The Equifax breach that exposed sensitive data …
Reuters:
In a rare public disclosure, Federal Trade Commission says it's investigating the Equifax hack
Sam Levin / The Guardian:
Lawsuit filed against Google in San Francisco court with three named plaintiffs alleges women are “segregated” into lower-paid jobs, denied promotions, more  —  Exclusive: Women say Google denied them promotions, telling the Guardian they were forced into less prestigious jobs despite qualifications
Scott Scrivens / Android Police:
Google video and billboard suggest launch of next Pixel phone on October 4, the same day it unveiled the first Pixel phone last year  —  Rumors up to now have led us to believe the event to announce this year's Pixels phones would be on October 5th.  It made sense, being just a day after last year's keynote on October 4th.
Jon Russell / TechCrunch:
BTC China, one of the country's top three bitcoin exchanges, announces it will suspend all trading for China-based customers from September 30  —  A number of China's top bitcoin exchanges are preparing to suspend their services following instructions from the government.
Marty Swant / Adweek:
IAB and other online ad trade groups ask Apple to rethink Safari's “Intelligent Tracking Prevention” cookie rules, expected to roll out this month on desktop  —  They argue it'll hurt user experience and campaign targeting  —  The biggest advertising organizations say Apple will …
Tom Warren / The Verge:
iPhone X's notch, used to house Face ID hardware, leads to UI quirks and design compromises, especially when viewing photos and videos or playing games  —  Hot or notch?  —  Apple's new iPhone X has a spectacular edge-to-edge display that dominates the entire front of the device.
Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
Snapchat debuts new 3D Bitmoji World Lenses, which project Bitmoji avatars on real-world scenes, rolling out globally on iOS and Android  —  Snapchat's World Lens feature applies filters intelligently to the world around you using augmented reality and your smartphone's camera …

From Mediagazer

Chantal Fernandez / The Business of Fashion:
Editor-in-chief of Condé Nast's Glamour, Cindi Leive, announces she's stepping down after 16 years, becoming fourth longtime magazine editor to leave in 2 weeks

Chris Geidner / BuzzFeed:
Leaked memo directs every federal government department or agency to hold one hour event on handling classified and unclassified information to prevent leaks

Lesley Goldberg / Hollywood Reporter:
Comedy Central extends Trevor Noah's contract through 2022 and adds year-end specials for The Daily Show

Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
Samsung launches $300M Samsung Automotive Innovation Fund for autonomous tech, invests $90M into TTTech, a safety software developer for autonomous systems
Bloomberg:
Sources: Magic Leap seeks $500M+ at ~$6B valuation with Singapore-based Temasek mulling investment; company hopes to ship headset within 6 months for $1.5K-$2K
Dustin Volz / Reuters:
Trump administration issues directive giving agencies 90 days to discontinue use of Kaspersky software, citing concerns about ties to Russian government
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Facebook releases guidelines on ad content, prohibits monetization of violence, porn, drugs, hate, debated social issues, and other content types
