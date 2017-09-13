Open Links In New Tab
September 13, 2017, 9:50 AM
Vlad Savov / The Verge:
iPhone X: 5.8" edge-to-edge OLED Super Retina display without home button, A11 SoC, Face ID, dual OIS 12MP rear cameras, Qi wireless charging  —  ‘The future of the smartphone’  —  The long-awaited and extensively leaked special edition iPhone is finally upon us, and it's called the iPhone X …
Nilay Patel / The Verge:
iPhone X hands-on: FaceID feels natural and quicker than other smartphones' face unlock methods, gestures work well, 1125x2436 Super Retina display is brilliant  —  It's all about that screen  —  We just got a quick chance to hold the iPhone X, Apple's new flagship phone arriving later this year.
Apple:
iPhone X is available in silver or space gray, priced at $999 for 64GB, $1,149 for 256GB; preorders start October 27, ships November 3  —  Packed with Innovative Features Including a Super Retina Display, TrueDepth Camera System, Face ID and A11 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine
Tom Warren / The Verge:
Apple announces Animoji, animated versions of Emoji, which uses iPhone X's face tracking hardware to create custom 3D emoji based on your facial expressions
Kate Conger / Gizmodo:
Face ID uses front, infrared cameras plus flood illuminator, dot projector sensors to model face, requires user gaze to unlock and pay, can be used in apps
Ben Smith / BuzzFeed:
Google, Facebook, and Amazon are on a dangerous collision course with political power in the US  —  The bad new politics of big tech.  —  BuzzFeed Editor-in-Chief  —  The blinding rise of Donald Trump over the past year has masked another major trend in American politics: the palpable …
Jack Nicas / Wall Street Journal:
Yelp writes letter to FTC alleging Google is breaking 2012 promise not to scrape content from sites that opt-out and says FTC should reopen investigation
Kurt Wagner / Recode:
WhatsApp cofounder Brian Acton says he's leaving after eight years, and will start a nonprofit at “the intersection of nonprofit, technology and communications”  —  Acton has a net worth of $6.5 billion.  —  WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton is leaving the company to start his own non-profit.
New York Times:
30 current and former SoFi employees describe years of misconduct by executives including CEO Mike Cagney and a rancorous workplace environment  —  SAN FRANCISCO — For months, the text messages came.  Some were flirtatious, asking her to meet him late at night.  Sometimes, the texts were sexually explicit.
Romain Dillet / TechCrunch:
iPhone 8 and 8 Plus: 6-core A11 “Bionic” SOC with Apple-designed GPU, glass back, Retina HD True Tone display, 12MP cameras, Qi wireless charging
Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
Apple debuts Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE built-in for $399+, same size casing as Series 2, new colors, W2 networking chip; preorder Sept. 15, ships Sept. 22
Juli Clover / MacRumors:
Apple releases iTunes 12.7, with focus on music, movies, TV, and podcasts, and removes built-in App Store; apps can now only be downloaded using an iOS device  —  In a day filled with surprises, Apple has shocked us once again with the release of iTunes 12.7, which entirely revamps the iTunes App.
Youkyung Lee / Associated Press:
Samsung says it aims to launch a foldable smartphone next year under its Galaxy Note brand and is working with Harman on speaker assistant  —  SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Samsung Electronics Co. said Tuesday it aims to launch a foldable smartphone next year under its Galaxy Note brand.

Jim Rutenberg / New York Times:
How Russia is using Sputnik and RT in its information war against the West: spreading politically sensitive misinformation, challenging Western ideology, more

Ed Caesar / Esquire:
Profile of Evening Standard EIC George Osborne, an ex-Conservative MP with little journalistic experience who's using the paper to attack political adversaries

Tanya Dua / Business Insider:
eMarketer has lowered its TV ad spend forecast for 2017 because consumers are cord-cutting at a higher rate than previously expected

Dan Goodin / Ars Technica:
“BlueBorne” Bluetooth exploit works on unpatched Android, iOS 9 or earlier, Linux, Windows devices; Google to release patch today; other OSes have patches
