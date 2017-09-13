|Dustin Volz / Reuters:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Casey Michel / Extra:
|Shannon Liao / The Verge:
|Brian Krebs / Krebs on Security:
|Peter Bright / Ars Technica:
|Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
|Juli Clover / MacRumors:
|Ali Montag / CNBC:
|Ben Fritz / Wall Street Journal:
|Bloomberg:
|Matthew Hughes / The Next Web:
|Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols / ZDNet:
|Jan Wolfe / Reuters:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 9:35 PM ET, September 13, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Steven Levy / Wired:
|Francesco Guarascio / Reuters:
|Tom Krazit / GeekWire:
|Jason Schwartz / Politico:
|Owen Bowcott / The Guardian:
|Kurt Wagner / Recode:
|Ben Smith / BuzzFeed:
|Dan Thorp-Lancaster / Windows Central:
|Johana Bhuiyan / Recode: