|Vlad Savov / The Verge:
|Apple:
|Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
|Nilay Patel / The Verge:
|Tom Warren / The Verge:
|Kate Conger / Gizmodo:
|Romain Dillet / TechCrunch:
|Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge:
|Megan Rose Dickey / TechCrunch:
|Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge:
|Mitchel Broussard / MacRumors:
|Dieter Bohn / The Verge:
|Chance Miller / 9to5Mac:
|Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
|Chris Nolter / TheStreet:
|Valentina Palladino / Ars Technica:
|Chris Welch / The Verge:
|Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Youkyung Lee / Associated Press:
|Dan Goodin / Ars Technica:
|John Voorhees / MacStories:
|Ionut Arghire / SecurityWeek:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Jack Nicas / Wall Street Journal:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 5:50 PM ET, September 12, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
|Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
|Barb Darrow / Fortune:
|Johana Bhuiyan / Recode:
|Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
|Dan Primack / Axios:
|Joyce Lee / Reuters:
|Nicole Lee / Engadget:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|The Daily Beast:
|New York Times:
|Zeynep Tufekci / New York Times: