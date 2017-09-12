|Vlad Savov / The Verge:
|Apple:
|Romain Dillet / TechCrunch:
|Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge:
|Mitchel Broussard / MacRumors:
|Chance Miller / 9to5Mac:
|Megan Rose Dickey / TechCrunch:
|Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
|Valentina Palladino / Ars Technica:
|Chris Welch / The Verge:
|Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Youkyung Lee / Associated Press:
|Dan Goodin / Ars Technica:
|Ionut Arghire / SecurityWeek:
|Zack Whittaker / ZDNet:
|Zeynep Tufekci / New York Times:
|Jonathan Stempel / Reuters:
|Reuters:
|Johana Bhuiyan / Recode:
|The Daily Beast:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 3:25 PM ET, September 12, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
|Barb Darrow / Fortune:
|Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Joyce Lee / Reuters:
|Nicole Lee / Engadget:
|Google Online Security Blog:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Brad Frost:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|New York Times:
|Joe Rossignol / MacRumors: