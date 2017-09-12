|Apple:
|The Verge:
|Jonathan Stempel / Reuters:
|Zack Whittaker / ZDNet:
|Zeynep Tufekci / New York Times:
|Reuters:
|Cale Guthrie Weissman / Fast Company:
|The Daily Beast:
|Sam Biddle / The Intercept:
|New York Times:
|Google Online Security Blog:
|Ionut Arghire / SecurityWeek:
|Johana Bhuiyan / Recode:
|Christina Farr / CNBC:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Nicole Lee / Engadget:
|Brad Frost:
|Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 1:10 PM ET, September 12, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Barb Darrow / Fortune:
|Joyce Lee / Reuters:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Reuters:
|Kia Kokalitcheva / Axios:
|Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
|Sam Byford / The Verge:
|Joe Rossignol / MacRumors: